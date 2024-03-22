Snowfall up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada

Winter storm and snowfall warnings, with accumulation up to 50 centimetres, were issued for some parts of Canada Friday morning.

The week of wintry weather will go out with storms in the forecast for areas including Toronto area, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible exceeding a record of 6.4 centimetres logged in February. A snowfall warning was issued for the area.

CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said while 15 centimetres may not seem a lot, due to snowfall rates this year, this is considered a great deal in comparison.

Much of the city and surrounding municipalities will see between five and 10 centimetres of snow, the forecast said, but McEwen warned areas around the lower Great Lakes in Toronto and elsewhere can expect 15 centimetres.

McEwen said the weather system is expected to move up the eastern seaboard, dumping more snow in the Maritimes. New Brunswick is expected to see the most, with an estimated range between 20 and 50 centimetres, while Prince Edward Island will get 15 to 25 centimetres.

Along the St. Lawrence River, McEwen said, blowing snow and winter storm warnings will linger Friday.

In the Prairies, residents saw up to 23 centimetres of snow dumped on Thursday, according to Environment Canada. The weather agency said snow is forecast on and off into the weekend for many southern areas.

No weather advisories were issued in Western Canada, with the exception of an air quality statement in the Burns Lake area of B.C., which was first issued Thursday night.

Up north, those in the Paulatuk area of the Northwest Territories are under a blizzard warning, where wind gusts could approach 90 km/h and blowing snow will make it hard to see. Yukon was advisory-free as of Friday morning, but in Nunavut, those who live along Hudson Bay are warned of blizzard conditions expected to last until Friday night.

A Colorado low is expected to move into northern Ontario by the end of the weekend, bringing warmer air into southern Ontario as cities like Toronto and Ottawa get ready for mild temperatures next week, according to McEwen.