Rainfall warnings of up to 80 mm among weather alerts in effect for 6 provinces

Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
According to CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, heavy rain will move up to the East Coast Thursday, bringing a risk of flooding to Atlantic Canada.
Environment Canada said 30 to 80 millimetres of precipitation is possible for parts of New Brunswick Thursday through Saturday, with the highest amounts expected along the Fundy Coast. The northern regions of the province should expect less rain – approximately 30 to 50 mm – before precipitation becomes snow from Friday evening to Saturday morning.
Up to 80 mm of rain is forecast in Nova Scotia, and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador could see as much as 70 mm. The rain is expected to continue Friday and into Saturday.
Prince Edward Island is also under a rainfall warning with 25 to 35 mm expected from Thursday evening to Saturday morning.
Residents along the southern shore of the St. Lawrence River, Cote-Nord and the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec are warned to watch out for as much as 50 mm of rain Thursday through Saturday, McEwen said.
In Ontario, communities on the northeast shoreline of Lake Superior are told by Environment Canada officials to expect snow squalls, bringing 15 to 25 centimetres of snow in some areas. The highest amounts are likely to be south of Wawa, Ont., McEwen said. These warnings were expected to end Thursday evening.
No alerts are in effect for Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Northern Canada. In Alberta, a snowfall warning was issued Thursday morning for the Hinton-Grande Cache area, with up to 15 cm possible Thursday and more snow in the forecast Friday, but this warning was lifted later in the day.
Air quality statements were also lifted in B.C. after some regions, including Prince George and Stuart Nechako, enacted fire bans due to dry conditions. The dust advisory was to remain in place until there was rain, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, Environment Canada said.
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
Calgary police shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers dealt with a distraught individual. The incident lasted almost 20 hours.
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, but rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
From 2022 to 2023, there was a 324 per cent increase of international students from Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont., applying for asylum in Canada.
The Native Women's Association of Canada says it has been forced to lay off roughly half its workforce due to a major shortfall in federal funding.
The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired rockets with heavy warheads at towns in northern Israel, saying it used the weapons against civilian targets for the first time Thursday in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes the night before that killed nine, including what the group said were several paramedics.
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had found proof that gunmen who killed more than 140 people at a concert last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists,' an assertion immediately dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.
The top United Nations court on Thursday ordered Israel to take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including opening more land crossings to allow food, water, fuel and other supplies into the war-ravaged enclave.
A fundraiser for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday in New York City that also stars Barack Obama and Bill Clinton is raising a whopping US$25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, his campaign said.
A postal carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city, authorities said Thursday.
A bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said.
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Growing fears about social media's harm have sparked lawsuits against social media companies from hundreds of school districts in the United States and now Canada. CTVNews.ca wants to know whether your children are addicted to social media or if you have concerns about their usage of platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and X.
Dengue is surging across the Americas early this year from Puerto Rico to Brazil, with 3.5 million cases of the tropical disease reported so far, health officials said Thursday.
British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama 'Oppenheimer,' will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film.
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
In February, the artist and ink-maker Thomas Little loaded up his van and travelled around North Carolina to paint 20 delicate, lonely vignettes of American landscapes — each one representing a city in his home state that experienced at least one mass shooting in 2023.
The new head of Boeing's troubled commercial airplane unit said the planemaker faces a 'pivotal moment' as it works to boost quality and address significant concerns from regulators and airline customers after a panel flew off a 737 MAX 9 jet in January.
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud on hundreds of thousands of customers that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
Meta will be sunsetting Facebook News in early April for users in the U.S. and Australia as the platform further deemphasizes news and politics.
The Pennsylvania group that handles Phil, and his groundhog wife, Phyliss, says the couple have become parents.
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he deserved to be ejected for his actions less than four minutes into his team's game against the Orlando Magic.
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but 'a successful outcome is not guaranteed.'
A single headstone is all that remains of dozens of markers for long-buried pets in a subdivision in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, where a half-acre parcel bears a large sign announcing the proposed construction of new homes.
The prime minister was in Surrey Thursday, promising to help millennial moms by expanding child-care spaces and adding more $10-a-day spaces across the country.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
Joseph Woll made 24 saves in a bounceback performance and Mark Giordano scored following a long injury absence as the Toronto Maple Leafs cruised past the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday.
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the province and the feds to halt next week’s tax hikes.
A Navan man in need of a liver transplant is appealing to the public and sharing his story in the hopes of finding a match in order to save his life.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Easter weekend.
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
Two volunteer firefighters who died trying to rescue two people trapped by floodwaters northeast of Quebec City last May lacked proper training and equipment, Quebec's workplace safety board has found.
A second police team dedicated to investigating shootings in Edmonton is starting at the end of the month.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services respond to nearly 100,000 emergency calls every year, but most have nothing to do with fire. On April 1, that's going to change.
A local woman says her mother died without ever receiving money back from her life lease. She says new legislation by the Alberta government doesn't go far enough to protect seniors.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs made a “plea” on Thursday for exports of liquefied natural gas to replace the federal carbon tax.
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
A Saskatchewan woman says her elderly father is suffering from a brain bleed after he was assaulted at his care home in Warman.
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
Experts say there are a few things to keep in mind to keep your camera and eyes safe when viewing the rare celestial event on April 8.
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.
You could say 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Commander Col. Richard Jolette was born to be in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Petronella McNorgan called it 'sheer panic' as she recalled the fatal crash that killed a young girl on Nov. 30, 2021.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
David MacMicken, 52, hung his head as he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today.
Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged road rage and assault in Bradford.
Protestors held a 'Four Points Rally' Thursday morning in Barrie in front of local MPP offices and at City Hall, urging the province to immediately approve Barrie's proposed consumption and treatment service site, and to fund additional CTS sites.
It's been four months since South Simcoe police investigators said three women were safely removed from a residence in Innisfil where it's believed they were being held to provide sexual services as part of a human and drug trafficking ring.
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but 'a successful outcome is not guaranteed.'
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined to its lowest level of 2024 in the latest data update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
A Lethbridge policy committee heard a presentation Thursday on the future of the Enmax Centre and the possibility of replacing the facility in years to come.
A Magrath, Alta., grandmother has broken a Guinness World Record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female).
The Lethbridge Hurricanes began preparing for their playoff run as soon as their regular season wrapped up last weekend.
Provincial police have launched their regular long weekend safety campaign – focusing on the importance of buckling up.
Highway 17 was closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning. It re-opened just after 8 p.m.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
