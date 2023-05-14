Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing the roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.
The center of Cyclone Mocha made landfall Sunday afternoon in Myanmar's Rakhine state near Sittwe township wind speeds up to 209 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, Myanmar's Meteorological Department said. Earlier, the storm passed over Bangladesh's Saint Martin's Island, causing damage and injuring people, but turned away from the country's shores before landfall.
Myanmar's military information office said the storm had damaged houses, electrical transformers, cell phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships. It said the storm also tore roofs off of sport buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kilometers (264 miles) southwest of the country's largest city, Yangon.
Rakhine-based media reported that streets and basements of the houses in Sittwe's low-lying areas were flooded, and that people in low-lying areas were trapped in their houses and unable to communicate. Much of the area is cut off from telephone and internet service after high winds crumpled cell phone towers.
More than 4,000 of Sittwe's 300,000 residents were evacuated to other cities and more than 20,000 people are sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city's highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, who is volunteering in shelters in Sittwe.
Lin Lin, the chairman of a local charitable foundation, said earlier there was not enough food in the shelters in Sittwe after more people arrived than expected.
Titon Mitra, the U.N. Development Program representative in Myanmar, tweeted: "Mocha has made landfall. 2m people at risk. Damage and losses are expected to be extensive. We are ready to respond and will need unhindered access to all affected communities."
On Sunday morning, several deaths caused by wind and rain were reported in Myanmar. A rescue team from the country's eastern Shan state announced on its Facebook social media page that they had recovered the bodies of a couple who were buried when a landslide caused by heavy rain hit their house in Tachileik township. Local media reported that a man was crushed to death when a banyan tree fell on him in Pyin Oo Lwin township in the central Mandalay Region.
Authorities in the Bangladeshi city of Cox's Bazar, which lay in the storm's predicted path, said earlier that they had evacuated hundreds of thousands of people, but by early afternoon it appeared that the storm would mostly miss the country as it veered east, said Azizur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in Dhaka.
"The level of risk has reduced to a great extent in our Bangladesh," he told reporters.
Strong winds accompanied by rains continued in the Saint Martin's Island in the Bay of Bengal in the afternoon, but feared tidal surges did not take place because the cyclone started crossing Bangladesh coast at low tide, Dhaka-based Jamuna TV station reported.
About a dozen islanders were injured, while some 300 homes were either destroyed or damaged, leading Bengali-language Prothom Alo daily reported. One woman was critically wounded, it said.
U.N. agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh had prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps that house more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar.
In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River Delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away.
Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune city, said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense more quickly, in part because of climate change.
Climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days. Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020 continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive devastation.
"As long as oceans are warm and winds are favorable, cyclones will retain their intensity for a longer period," Koll said.
Cyclones, giant storms similar to those known as hurricanes or typhoons in other parts of the world, are among the world's most devastating natural disasters, especially when they hit densely populated coastal regions.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
'Province wasn't geared up for this wildfire season': Yellowhead County mayor not satisfied with Alberta support
The mayor of Yellowhead County told reporters on Saturday he doesn't think the province was prepared for this spring's wildfire season.
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
Canada
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Cocaine seizures at Canada's borders spike as pandemic wanes
Cocaine seizures at Canada’s borders rose sharply when restrictions loosened, according to new figures released by the Canadian Border Services Agency.
-
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
-
Memorial run held in honour of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala
Family, friends and police from across the province paid tribute to a fallen officer in his hometown of Barrie, Ont. on Saturday.
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.
World
-
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
-
Serbian authorities: 13,500 weapons collected in amnesty, including rocket launchers
Serbian authorities on Sunday displayed some of around 13,500 weapons they say have been handed over since this month's mass shootings, including hand grenades, automatic weapons, and anti-tank rocket launchers.
-
Erdogan's leadership in the balance as Turkiye votes in pivotal elections
Turkiye is voting Sunday in landmark parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested and could be the biggest challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced in his two decades in power.
-
Israel and Islamic Jihad agree on cease-fire to end 5 days of fighting
Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip agreed to an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire late Saturday, seeking to halt five days of intense fighting that killed 33 Palestinians, including at least 13 civilians. Two people in Israel were killed by rocket fire.
-
Sherpa climbs Mount Everest 26th time, matching record set by fellow Nepalese guide
A Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest on Sunday for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak.
-
Pakistan leader says those involved in violence following Khan detention will face terrorism trials
Pakistan's prime minister said Saturday that authorities would go after those involved in violent protests following the detention of his predecessor, Imran Khan, including prosecution in anti-terrorism courts.
Politics
-
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
-
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
-
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Health
-
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
-
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
-
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers detect largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed
A team of astronomers from the University of Southampton in England have identified the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.
-
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.
-
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
Entertainment
-
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Liverpool cleaned up from the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, as Sweden celebrated victory and Ukraine remained defiant after a night of Russian bombardment, including a strike on the hometown of the country's competitors.
-
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace.
-
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
Illinois lawmakers hope to make their state the first in the U.S. to create protections for child social media influencers.
Business
-
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for US$44 billion.
-
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
The Group of Seven's top financial leaders united Saturday in their support for Ukraine and their determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression but stopped short of any overt mention of China.
-
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Lifestyle
-
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
-
Why Mother's Day is the most hated day in the restaurant industry
Mother's Day is one of the busiest days for the American restaurant industry. It also has a reputation among waiters and restaurant staff as one of the most grueling days on the calendar.
-
Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
Sports
-
Leafs Morgan Reilly almost scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
-
Panthers relishing first trip to NHL's conference finals in 27 years
There was a wide range of emotions that the Florida Panthers all enjoyed in the immediate aftermath of securing their first conference finals trip in 27 years. Extreme joy and elation at first. Then a quieter, more contemplative celebration. And then, exhaustion.
-
Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves
Golden State has decisions to make now. Big decisions. Phoenix does, too. And Dallas. And Milwaukee. And Portland. And more.It's the best time of year in the NBA -- with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday.
Autos
-
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
-
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.
-
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
A decade-long data breach in Toyota's much-touted online service put some information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk, the Japanese automaker said Friday.