Parts of the Northwest Territories to remain under state of emergency into October

Parts of the Northwest Territories will remain under a state of emergency due to wildfires until at least Oct. 2, the territorial government announced on Wednesday.

This marks the second time the Government of the Northwest Territories has extended the state of emergency since it was first declared on Aug. 15. The order was renewed for the first time on Aug. 29.

The extension applies to the South Slave region, where several wildfires continue to burn near the communities of Kakisa, Enterprise, Hay River and Fort Resolution.

The territorial government said it originally declared the state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act so it could acquire and deploy the resources needed to manage an unprecedented wildfire season and protect residents.

Officials said the extension ensures that the territory's emergency management organization can better support the territorial and community governments, as well and public agencies involved in emergency management plans and programs under the Emergency Management Act.

Under the act, Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson can declare a territorial state of emergency for a period of up to 14 days, and renew it if the emergency still exists.

The Government of the Northwest Territories is expected to provide an update at 4 p.m. MST on the status of wildfires in the territory, the ongoing response to the wildfires and resulting evacuations.

