Non-essential travel advised for some Caribbean islands over natural disaster risk: Canada

The Canadian government is warning people to avoid non-essential travel to some of the Caribbean islands due to risk of natural disaster.

Eastern parts of the Caribbean are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Tammy.

The storm prompted Canada's government to issue non-essential travel advisories for Saint-Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Anguilla, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat and Guadeloupe.

Tammy formed over the central Atlantic before travelling west, hitting portions of the Caribbean early Friday morning.

The storm is expected to bring 100 km/h winds to the group of islands known as the Lesser Antilles over the day Friday and into Saturday, according to BNN Bloomberg.

Between 76.2 and 254 millimetres of rain is predicted for the Lesser Antilles in the storm's path.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) predicts the storm will morph into a Category 1 hurricane, gaining wind speeds of up to 120 km/h by late Saturday afternoon.

The storm's path is expected to veer away from the U.S., pointing northeast by Wednesday morning.

As of Friday morning, CHC's data did not show the storm entering Canadian waters.