Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is one of the greatest threats to humanity, scientists warn, and to prevent more harm to the planet, many people are taking it upon themselves to be eco-friendly.
A survey from polling organization Ipsos, shows Canadians believe climate change is a threat and want to see more action.
They say they’re experiencing the effects of the warming planet, from rising sea levels to forest fires, and some feel anxiety about the future of the world.
While the onus of reducing carbon emissions falls largely on governments to create policies and large corporations to implement reduction targets, the individual response —although small — can make an impact as well.
To understand how people are going green, CTVNews.ca asked readers to tell us how they’re limiting their impact and received emails from dozens of Canadians across the country. The responses have not all been independently verified.
LESS DRIVING
For Linda and Paul Kearney, each day presents an opportunity to give back to nature but also to fellow Canadians.
The married couple lives in Hartford, N.B., and both are retired military personnel who served the country in various roles over their decades-long careers. The mindset and values they learned in the Canadian Armed Forces have shaped the way they live in retirement, they said.
"We both love Canada, we fought for Canada…we want to maintain the clean air and clean water," Linda told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
In order to reduce their impact, the two created a "zero fuel burn" (ZFB) day they incorporate into their weeks.
"Declaring a 'zero fuel burn day' means no lawn mowing, no snow blowing… nothing," Paul said in an interview.
Instead of using the car to get groceries, go to the bank or run other errands, Linda and Paul instead try to complete their tasks using their electric bikes.
Pictured is Paul and Linda Kearney's bikes. (Contributed)
As the concept grew, the couple said they were surprised by how many days they made "ZFB" days. Now, they usually have three to five days of no fuel-burning emission activities per week.
On ZFB days, the couple likes to include what they call "self-propelled adventures" that still gets them out of the house.
"Go somewhere where you've never been on your bicycle and explore and maybe find a new trail or a new conservation area," Paul said.
Research suggests this strategy can make a big difference over time.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says if individuals chose lower-carbon transportation alternatives like biking, walking or public transit, it could divert two tonnes of carbon dioxide yearly per person. This is equivalent to 4.1 barrels of oil consumed.
On the other side of the country, Jennifer Halldorson is also seeing the benefits of using her bike as opposed to her car. Living on Vancouver Island, the RCMP information technician regularly bikes to work to cut down on emissions and improve her health, she told CTVNews.ca in an email.
"Since I bought the bike, I have tried every way I can think of to either quickly pay off my rather predatory car loan, or sell the car, period," she wrote. "I LOVE cycling. It has completely changed how I do most things. It has jump-started weight loss, it has helped my sleep, it has vastly reduced incidences of anxiety and deep depression."
Knowing how biking changed her life, Halldorson is now advocating for the B.C. government to build more protected cycling lanes and further educate drivers on sharing the road.
PROTECTING NATURE
Droughts are not uncommon in Western Canada, where the heat can climb well above 30 C in the summer.
A number of municipalities have water restriction bylaws pertaining to lawns, something residents need to be aware of as they maintain their grass by cutting and watering periodically.
Lawnlift Canada offers a solution to the routine maintenance beyond watering rules in communities where lawns may get a bit dry.
"With the climate changing, homeowners are looking to conserve water, stay green (and) have alternative methods to keep the grass green," said Nicole Lundy, CEO of LawnLift Canada.
Instead of getting the natural green through water, dead and dried grass can be painted to look lush and healthy.
According to Lundy, the formula does not transfer easily to pets, skin or clothing once dry, depending on usage. It is created with a natural pigment, using no chemicals.
"If you roll around in natural grass, you get grass stains on your knees. It's very similar because it's a dye," Lundy said. "If you do get it on your clothes or shoes, it comes off with soap and water."
Homeowners who choose to go this route can even select a shade of green. The company offers concentrated dye that is then diluted with water. Lundy says it lasts about three months, depending on conditions.
Some Canadians have decided against traditional grass lawns entirely, and instead opt to use their space to give back to nature.
Wild Bird Trust, a B.C. conservation non-profit, encourages selecting native plants for gardens, instead of grass, saying on its website that these help attract pollinators and restore natural environments for wildlife.
Rosemary Pauer lives in Brampton, Ont., and allowed nature to take over her backyard.
Native plants can also provide food for a household, like in the case of Lynn Heap in Saanichton, B.C., who is using her plants to help cut down on her food bills.
"I’m learning to forage for food in my garden," she told CTVNews.ca in an email. "I made nettle pesto the other day, which was delicious, and the water I used to cook it made some amazing broth for soup."
In order to yield different plants, Heap has started sharing seeds with friends, allowing her to have the "best" butternut squash and never needing to plant garlic again.
Outside of her garden, Heap has removed invasive species on her property and allowed native plants to flourish with "little intervention."
Food is harder to grow in some parts of Canada than others, especially in areas where winter temperatures can drop to -30 C — another argument to select native species for your garden, or to research what will thrive where you live.
Ariane Wasilow, in northeast Alberta, has a passion for planting fruit trees that she says are "hardy enough for Prairie winters."
"My beloved husband, Daryl (who died in 2014), had asked me to plant a tree for him," she told CTVNews.ca in an email. "My idea grew around the tree for my husband. I decided I wanted to plant a memory garden. Then, I decided why plant one tree when I could plant a small forest?"
As she collected trees and plants, Wasilow's passion grew and so did the amount of food she yields. Her backyard hosts pears, raspberries, cherries, blackcurrants and — one of her late husband's favourites — Saskatoon berries.
GREENER HOMES
It's one thing to keep the backyard low-carbon, but it's another to create an entire living space with a reduced impact. For Micheal Archer and his husband, creating a green home was their goal as they prepared to renovate.
The pair lives in Peterborough, Ont., and told CTVNews.ca in an email about the many sustainable swaps they made to their home.
"In 2022, we started investigating options for energy-efficiency upgrades through the Greener Homes Grant program (federal at the time, now provincial), so we had a home assessment done," Archer said.
The couple has invested in a hybrid water heater that primarily uses source heat pump technology, sealed living spaces and an uninsulated attic, and installed an air source heat pump for heating and cooling of the home.
REDUCING WASTE
Eliminating our impact on the environment includes reducing waste in landfills and purchasing fewer items.
Heap says to do her part, she makes her own soap, conditioner and lotion, cutting back on plastic waste.
Ariane Wasilow loves planting fruit trees and bushes in her backyard. Pictured (left) are blackcurrants, a pear tree and a cherry tree in northeast Alberta. (Contributed)
Waste can also come in the form of food that ends up in landfills and emits harmful greenhouse gases like methane while it decomposes.
Debrah McCabe, in Strathmore, Alta., tries to reduce what ends up in her local landfill by using her backyard composter, which helps her garden grow, and by avoiding purchasing plastics "as much as possible."
McCabe even tries to reduce her water consumption by not flushing her toilet as frequently.
"If it's yellow, let it mellow," she told CTVNews.ca in an email of her bathroom mantra.
Although seemingly small on their own, the actions taken collectively by Canadians are reducing the impact on the environment.
"I hope that more Canadians…will begin to understand that every one of us, not just companies and industries, have a part to play in saving the environment that sustains all of us," McCabe said. "Here’s to a cleaner, greener future for all our children and grandchildren."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, so many households are taking it upon themselves to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are just some of the ways they are doing that.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Why do so many businesses fail? Researchers say it’s a matter of industry timing
Although understanding industry norms and trends has long been held as a key to entrepreneurship success, social, economic, and technological changes make industry knowledge increasingly less relevant.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87.
Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s ‘100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants,’ featuring a selection of the most stunning alfresco dining destinations.
Canada
-
Radio host jailed for sedition in Hong Kong finds a home and freedom in Canada
Edmund Wan moved to British Columbia last month after spending almost two years in Hong Kong's Shek Pik and Stanley prisons, having admitted charges of sedition and money laundering that rights group Amnesty International says were politically motivated. But he said his fight continues in Canada.
-
Parti Quebecois leader tells Bloc supporters he can feel the momentum for Quebec sovereignty
Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe put down any claims that the sovereignist momentum and cause are in the past on Friday, with the former saying he even senses 'momentum' and 'a comeback.'
-
B.C. district postpones climate events, citing intimidation, safety, misinformation
A British Columbia regional district has postponed a series of climate action open houses, citing safety concerns and fears of intimidation.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend
Princess Anne will be in New Brunswick this weekend to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars.
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
World
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
-
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
-
Biden meets with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over U.S. debt limit
U.S. President Joe Biden sought Saturday to rally regional cooperation against China on the margins of the Group of Seven summit while confronting a stalemate in Washington over how to ensure the U.S. avoids default.
-
Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections
Despite two high-profile settlements in the last year involving gun manufacturers, and Democrat-led states rolling back some industry protections, high hurdles remain for lawsuits to succeed and in some places, the hurdles are growing taller.
-
Air strikes hit Khartoum's outskirts as Sudan's war enters sixth week
Air strikes hit outer areas of the Sudanese capital Khartoum overnight and on Saturday morning, as fighting that has trapped civilians in a humanitarian crisis and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.
-
Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network
Iran's judiciary said on Saturday that it had executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighbouring countries for prostitution.
Politics
-
'Listen to us': LGBTQ2S+ activists seek help, prudence in raising human rights abroad
LGBTQ2S+ activists say Canada should ramp up its help in the fight against an organized movement to clamp down on sexual and gender minorities in Africa, while being cautious about when to raise issues in public.
-
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
-
Johnston's advice on public inquiry about foreign interference expected Tuesday
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision next Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should hold a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
-
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract to build astronaut lunar lander
A team led by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft to send astronauts to and from the moon's surface, NASA's chief announced on Friday, capping a high-stakes contest.
-
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Entertainment
-
Pedro Almodovar rides into the Western in a Cannes short about gay cowboys
"Pedro! Pedro!" shouted the Cannes crowd before Pedro Almodovar unveiled his latest film, "Strange Way of Life," a 31-minute Western starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke as cowboys and former lovers.
-
Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, says AI dispute is 'a human obscenity' at Cannes Film Festival
Sean Penn strongly backed the current Hollywood screenwriters strike while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, saying the dispute over artificial intelligence is 'a human obscenity.'
-
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying to keep his emotions in check.
Business
-
American Airlines pilots reach tentative agreement on new contract, boosting pay by 21 per cent
American Airlines pilots have agreed in principle on a new contract that boosts their pay by 21 per cent in 2023, sources told Reuters on Friday, ahead of a busy summer travel season, after years of negotiations with the largest U.S. carrier.
-
American Airlines and JetBlue must abandon their partnership in the Northeast, federal judge rules
American Airlines and JetBlue Airways must abandon their partnership in the northeast United States, a federal judge in Boston ruled Friday, saying that the government proved the deal reduces competition in the airline industry.
-
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan's top automaker.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | A look back: Prince Harry married Meghan Markle five years ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married five years ago. Here's a look back, and a brief summary of what's happened since that day.
-
Canada’s most popular restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
OpenTable has released its annual list of Canada’s ‘100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants,’ featuring a selection of the most stunning alfresco dining destinations.
-
Millions ditched cars for bikes during the pandemic. These cities want the habit to stick
In the agonies of the virus that upended most of the world, millions of people from Bogota to Berlin saw what life could be like on two wheels instead of four.
Sports
-
Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals
Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and Miami beat Boston 111-105 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
-
Mystics lock down new-look Liberty 80-64 in WNBA opener
The Washington Mystics beat the new-look New York Liberty 80-64 on Friday night in the WNBA opener.
-
Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport; had failed drug test at US Open
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.