'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
On Saturday, a group of climate activists threw pink paint on the office building while a topless woman chained herself to entrance. The protestor, Ever, was arrested shortly before 12 p.m. ET along with another individual.
“The chain was removed and the woman was arrested. The man filming the incident was also arrested,” Ottawa police told CTVNews.ca in an email statement Sunday.
“They have both been charged with mischief offences. The investigation is ongoing.”
The group behind the protest, On2Ottawa, said in a press release Sunday that they were raising awareness for an upcoming caravan coming to Ottawa in August to demand stronger action from the government to combat climate change.
“Now that I’ve started on this journey, I am committed to see this through. We all deserve climate action now & I will not be intimidated,” Ever said in the release. “Jail sucks, but it is part of the broken system that we are forced to work with.”
The two individuals were held overnight in jail and released around 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to On-2-Ottawa.
Ever is a B.C. environmentalist who previously made headlines when she went onstage while Avril Lavigne was presenting at the Juno Awards in March, painted with slogans relating to climate action.
She and the man who was arrested for filming are each facing a count of mischief/obstructing property and mischief/obstructing property not exceeding $5000, according to police.
On2Ottawa describes itself as a “non-violent civil disobedience campaign designed to encourage Canadian governments to take urgent and meaningful action on the climate crisis” and has been calling on the government to form a Citizens’ Assembly to help guide climate change policy. This refers to a system in which a random but nationally representative group of citizens is pulled together to consider contentious political policies and questions. Ireland created a Citizens’ Assembly in 2016, which has been utilized for debates on abortion, population aging and climate change, among others.
A caravan to Ottawa plans to leave the West Coast on Aug. 1, according to On2Ottawa, which stated that this is its deadline for the government to start the process of “establishing a Citizens’ Assembly to decide how Canada’s economy will be transformed to tackle the climate and ecological emergency in the next 1-2 years.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released several reports over the last few years urging governments to take faster and more drastic action to combat climate change. In March, IPCC urged rich countries to accelerate their target for achieving net zero emissions to as early as 2040, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for a complete halt to new fossil fuel exploration as well as for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.
A meeting of environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped up on Sunday with no clear timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants, despite Canada’s push for a clear commitment to a date.
Currently, Canada has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by the year 2050, but some experts say we’re still not doing as much as we need to do to properly meet the threat of climate change.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
Two Canadian cities were ranked in Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited command posts of the Kremlin's forces fighting in Ukraine in an apparent effort to rally his troops as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.
Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity -- and claiming that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
5 things to know for Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Federal workers say they'll strike Wednesday if no deal is reached, the union representing RCMP 911 operators alleges 'gross mismanagement' and how to tell whether your sniffles are a cold or allergies. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Statistics Canada to release March inflation numbers this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its March inflation reading this morning.
Canada
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
-
Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
-
First Nations blast Alberta Energy Regulator at hearing; Guibeault promises reform
Chiefs of First Nations affected by releases of wastewater from an oilsands mine excoriated Alberta's regulatory system at a House of Commons committee hearing, calling it a system that serves the industry and not the public.
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
World
-
No charges for officers in Jayland Walker police shooting
An Ohio grand jury declined to indict eight police officers who fired 94 shots in the death of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who fired at least one round at officers during a car and foot chase last summer, the state's attorney general announced Monday.
-
U.S. diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal
Washington's top diplomat said Tuesday that a U.S. Embassy convoy came under fire in Sudan and denounced 'indiscriminate military operations' as the country's armed forces and a powerful rival unleashed heavy weapons in urban areas for a fourth day.
-
'No impunity': G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia's war
Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a unified front against Chinese threats to Taiwan and Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings Tuesday that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.
-
Italian police scoop up 2 tons of cocaine bobbing in sea
Italian police scooped up two tons of cocaine, wrapped in protective plastic and bobbing in the sea off eastern Sicily, authorities said Monday.
-
Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited command posts of the Kremlin's forces fighting in Ukraine in an apparent effort to rally his troops as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.
-
G7 diplomats reject Chinese, North Korean, Russian aggression
Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a tough stance on China's increasing threats to Taiwan and on North Korea's unchecked tests of long-range missiles, while building momentum on ways to boost support for Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion.
Politics
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
-
Opposition MPs say sport minister jumped gun in restoring Hockey Canada funding
Hockey Canada's federal funding restoration is under fire from opposition MPs, who believe the decision was premature and lacked conditions to protect victims.
-
NDP, Bloc accuse Poilievre of threatening French, Quebec culture with stance on CBC
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Pierre Poilievre's criticisms of the CBC amount to an attack on Canadian culture by the Conservative leader -- and Quebec and francophone culture, in particular.
Health
-
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
-
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
-
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Sci-Tech
-
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
Interested investors may have to dig deep into their pockets to claim a giant Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton going up for auction on Tuesday -- a first in Europe -- that's been dug up from three sites in the United States and could make the ultimate ornament for a tycoon's abode or other eye-popping display.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
-
Federal Court sides with Facebook in privacy case tied to Cambridge Analytica affair
A judge has dismissed the federal privacy watchdog's bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information in a case flowing from the Cambridge Analytica affair.
Entertainment
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed
A judge has agreed to seal from public view the terms of a proposed settlement agreement that benefits the son of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and an array of producers and crew involved linked to Hutchins' death in a fatal film set shooting.
-
Fugees rapper in political conspiracy trial launches defence
A Fugees rapper on trial in a multimillion-dollar campaign finance and foreign influence case was trying to reinvent himself as he entered the political arena, not break any laws, defence attorneys said Monday.
Business
-
Stock market today: Shares mixed following China growth data
Global shares were mixed Tuesday as pessimism over economic and political uncertainties remained even as China reported better-than-expected growth data.a.
-
Apple Inc bets big on India as it opens first flagship store
Apple Inc. opened its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company's growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub.
-
Statistics Canada to release March inflation numbers this morning
Statistics Canada is set to release its March inflation reading this morning.
Lifestyle
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
-
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, bridal industry pioneer, dies at 99
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a bridal industry pioneer and Holocaust survivor who decided over a half century ago that brides deserved better than cookie-cutter dresses, has died in Manhattan. She was 99.
-
FIRST PERSON
FIRST PERSON | I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son
Faith Karimi has lived in the U.S. for two decades but still feels a conflict between her race and her nationality.
Sports
-
Protesters force play to be stopped at world snooker champs
The Crucible Theatre's famous green baize turned orange at the world snooker championship on Monday when a protester interrupted a match by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of powder, causing play to be suspended.
-
Injuries to NBA stars Giannis, Ja dim start of postseason
Injuries to some of the NBA's top stars has dimmed the start of this postseason with title hopes possibly fading just as quickly depending on how bad they're hurt.
-
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Autos
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.