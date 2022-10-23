Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.

U.S. companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks

When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. Chipotle is one of more than a dozen companies that have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade.

