Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts

MEXICO CITY -

Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, and quickly moved inland.

By Sunday morning, Roslyn remained a major hurricane with winds of 120 mph, down only slightly from its peak of 130 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn was about 55 miles (90 kms) northwest of Tepic, the inland capital of Nayarit state.

The hurricane is expected to lose force as it moves further inland. While it missed a direct hit, Roslyn brought heavy rain and high waves to Puerto Vallarta.