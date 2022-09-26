Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane this week.
Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida on Wednesday along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area.
"Please treat this storm seriously. It's the real deal. This is not a drill," Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. Cuba also was shutting down its train system ahead of the worst weather.
"Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall," U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.
At 8 a.m. EDT on Monday, Ian was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), about 90 miles (145 kilometres) west-southwest of Grand Cayman, sustaining top winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
In the Cayman Islands, members of the government and opposition were working together "to ensure that our people are made as safe as possible -- the supplies, plywood, in some cases sandbags, are distributed so that they can safely weather this storm," Premier Wayne Panton said in a video posted Sunday. "We must prepare for the worst and absolutely pray and hope for the best."
"Ian is not expected to spend much time over western Cuba, and additional strengthening is likely over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday," the center said. "Ian is likely to have an expanding wind field and will be slowing down by that time, which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida."
A surge of up to 8 feet (2.4 metres) of ocean water and 10 inches (25 centimetres) of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area, with as much as 15 inches (38 centimetres) inches in isolated areas. That's enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities.
Florida residents were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and clearing store shelves of bottled water. As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in Hillsborough County alone, county administrator Bonnie Wise said at a news conference Monday on preparations.
Some of those evacuations were beginning Monday afternoon in the most vulnerable areas, with schools and other locations opening as shelters. "We must do everything we can to protect our residents. Time is of the essence," Wise said.
A hurricane watch was issued for Florida's central western coast including the Tampa Bay area, where Hillsborough County suspended classes through Thursday to prepare schools to serve as shelters for evacuees. Additional watches for more northern areas along the peninsula's west coast may be issued, Brown said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.
U.S. President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.
Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.
But in Monday morning's forecasts, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century.
Bob Gualtieri, sheriff of Pinellas County, Florida, which includes St. Petersburg, said in a briefing that no one will be forced to leave even with what are called "mandatory" evacuation orders that are expected to begin Tuesday.
"What it means is, we're not going to come help you. If you don't do it, you're on your own."
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch urged residents not to ignore any evacuation orders. "This is a very real threat that this storm poses to our community," Welch said.
The agency has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm's evolving path.
------
Associated Press writer Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada and how Fiona compared
As Atlantic Canadians grapple with the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona, CTVNews.ca takes a look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
International students' visa backlog due to an outdated system: lawyer
An ongoing Canadian immigration backlog of 151,000 applications has left many international students at risk of missing their fall semesters altogether. One lawyer blames the 'one-size-fits-all-approach' of Canada's immigration system.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world's most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
International students' visa backlog due to an outdated system: lawyer
An ongoing Canadian immigration backlog of 151,000 applications has left many international students at risk of missing their fall semesters altogether. One lawyer blames the 'one-size-fits-all-approach' of Canada's immigration system.
Ontario opens bivalent Omicron-targeted vaccine bookings for all adults
All adults in Ontario can now book an appointment to receive an Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine as of today.
Fiona's destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Building collapse near Kenyan capital kills 3; more missing
A multi-storey building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, killing a woman and two children, and rescuers picked through the debris in search of a family reported missing.
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
A mysterious nine second call from the White House to January 6 rioter, but no clear answers why
At 4:34 pm on January 6, 2021, a cell phone registered to a Capitol rioter who had stormed the building, received a phone call from a White House landline, according to records obtained by CNN.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Around 100 Canadian troops deployed to each of N.S., P.E.I., N.L. for post-Fiona recovery: feds
In an update Sunday regarding the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona in Atlantic Canada, federal officials confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces are already on the ground in several provinces to assist and are on their way to others.
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
A B.C. doctor is sounding the alarm, saying women are waiting months for biopsies to determine if they have breast cancer.
Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, according to NASA.
NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft nears planned impact with its target
Ten months after launch, NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft neared a planned impact with its target on Monday in a test of the world's first planetary defence system, designed to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.
U.K.: TikTok may face big fine over children's data protection
TikTok could face a 27 million-pound (US$29 million) fine in the U.K. over a possible breach of U.K. data protection law by failing to protect children's privacy when they are using the video-sharing platform.
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine
The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes.
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, David Foster join Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Superfans screamed in adoration as hitmakers Alanis Morissette and Bryan Adams were ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame on Saturday in a star-packed celebration. Some of the country's best-known musicians gathered to honour the pair, along with fellow 2022 songwriting inductees Jim Vallance, Daniel Lavoie and David Foster at Toronto's Massey Hall.
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter to retire next year, Finning CEO will take over
Scotiabank says chief executive Brian Porter will retire at the end of January next year.
Stocks waver on Wall Street following another dismal week
Stocks wavered between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off another week of big losses.
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
The British pound fell to all-time low against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged a sweeping package of tax cuts, fuelling concerns about the government's economic policy as the United Kingdom teeters toward recession.
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
A giraffe unexpectedly gave birth right in front of zoo visitors
Visitors at the Virginia Zoo had the experience of a lifetime after a giraffe unexpectedly gave birth in front of them. Imara, an endangered Masai giraffe, gave birth to her ninth calf.
Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility: texts
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre's pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state's welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.