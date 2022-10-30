Fearing a tsunami, Philippine storm victims ran toward mudslide
Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
At least 20 bodies, including those of children, have been dug out by rescuers in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, among the hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the northwestern Philippines early Sunday.
Officials fear 80 to 100 more people, including entire families, may have been buried by the deluge or washed away by flash floods in Kusiong between Thursday night and early Friday, according to Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas.
Nalgae, which had vast rain clouds, left at least 73 people dead in eight provinces and one city in the Philippine archipelago, including in Kusiong, and a trail of destruction and flooding in one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.
The catastrophe in Kusiong, populated mostly by the Teduray ethnic minority group, was particularly tragic because its more than 2,000 villagers have carried out disaster-preparedness drills every year for decades to brace for a tsunami because of a deadly history. But they were not as prepared for the dangers that could come from Mount Minandar, where their village lies at the foothills, Sinarimbo said.
"When the people heard the warning bells, they ran up and gathered in a church on a high ground," Sinarimbo told The Associated Press, citing accounts by Kusiong villagers.
"The problem was, it was not a tsunami that inundated them but a big volume of water and mud that came down from the mountain," he said.
In August 1976, an 8.1-magnitude earthquake and a tsunami in the Moro Gulf that struck around midnight left thousands of people dead and devastated coastal provinces in one of the deadliest natural disasters in Philippine history.
Lying between the Moro Gulf and 446-metre (1,464-foot) Mount Minandar, Kusiong was among the hardest hit by the 1976 catastrophe. The village never forgot the tragedy. Elderly villagers who survived the tsunami and powerful earthquake passed on the nightmarish story to their children, warning them to be prepared.
"Every year, they hold drills to brace for a tsunami. Somebody was assigned to bang the alarm bells and they designated high grounds where people should run to," Sinarimbo said. "Villagers were even taught the sound of an approaching big wave based on the recollection of the tsunami survivors."
"But there wasn't as much focus on the geo-hazards on the mountainside," he said.
Bulldozers, backhoes and payloaders were brought to Kusiong on Saturday with more than 100 rescuers from the army, police and volunteers from other provinces, but they were unable to dig at a spot where survivors said the church lay underneath because the muddy mound was still dangerously soft, officials said.
The national disaster-response agency reported 22 missing from the storm's onslaught in several provinces. Sinarimbo said many of the missing in Kusiong were not included in the government's official tally because entire families may have been buried and no member was left to provide names and details to authorities.
Army Lt. Col. Dennis Almorato, who went to the mudslide-hit community Saturday, said the muddy deluge buried about 60 rural houses in about five hectares (12 acres) of the community. He gave no estimate of how many villagers may have been buried but described the extent of the mudslide as "overwhelming" and said the nighttime disaster may have unfolded fast.
A regional army commander, Major Gen. Roy Galido, has been ordered to lead an emergency command center to head search and retrieval work in Kusiong, officials said.
The stormy weather in a large swath of the country prompted the coast guard to prohibit sea travel in dangerously rough seas as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over a long weekend for visits to relatives' tombs and for family reunions on All Saints' Day in the largely Roman Catholic nation.
More than 100 domestic and international flights were canceled, Manila's international airport was briefly closed amid stormy weather and sea voyages in storm-whipped seas were prohibited by the coast guard, stranding thousands of passengers.
Floodwaters swamped many provinces and cities, trapping some people on their roofs, and more than 700 houses were damaged. More than 168,000 people fled to evacuation camps. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disappointment over the high casualty toll in a televised meeting with disaster-mitigation officials Saturday.
"We should have done better," Marcos Jr. said. "We were not able to anticipate that the volume of water will be that much so we were not able to warn the people and then to evacuate them out of the way of the incoming flash floods."
About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippine archipelago each year. It is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the nation one of the world's most disaster-prone.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal
U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia's suspension of a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
Cable 2.0: Netflix and other streamers bring back ads after disrupting TV landscape
Canadian Netflix users will see a new membership option starting Tuesday that costs less but comes with a catch: commercial breaks inserted into their favourite shows.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Home price 'chill,' weaker financial markets lead to $900B Q2 loss in net wealth; largest on record: RBC
After building trillions of dollars in net wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $900 billion was lost in the second quarter of 2022 due to weaker housing and financial markets, making it the largest drop on record, a recent analysis from RBC has found.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
'A weapon to target Chinese overseas': So-called police stations allegedly target foreign nationals
An indictment has been unsealed by a U.S. judge in Brooklyn that alleges seven defendants on behalf of the People's Republic of China spent years harassing, threatening, surveilling and intimidating a U.S. resident to return to China.
'It's a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter's Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of co-ordinated protests in cities across Canada.
Governor General Mary Simon unveils coat of arms that reflects Inuit culture
The office of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has unveiled her new coat of arms, described as a reflection of her Inuit culture and 'deep connection to the North.'
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korea's Itaewon: An inclusive, multicultural hub hit with tragedy
Itaewon, the neighbourhood where at least 153 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge, is Seoul's most cosmopolitan district, a place where kebab stands and BBQ joints are as big a draw as the pulsing night clubs and trendy bars.
Global food concerns rise as Russia halts Ukraine grain deal
U.S. President Joe Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia's suspension of a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain.
U.S. uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they've turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors.
Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away
The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away.
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of co-ordinated protests in cities across Canada.
-
RCMP review prompted by employee's arrest urges changes to bolster internal security
A confidential RCMP review, conducted after the arrest of a senior employee for allegedly leaking classified information, calls for a fundamental shift in the security culture of the national police force to be led at the highest levels.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
Musk's first real test with Twitter as elections loom in U.S., Brazil
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
Actors call for change in casting business as dozens allege former talent agency withheld payments
Dozens of Toronto actors allege they are owed thousands of dollars after their talent agency withheld payments from production companies and a police investigation is now underway.
-
Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.
-
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Cable 2.0: Netflix and other streamers bring back ads after disrupting TV landscape
Canadian Netflix users will see a new membership option starting Tuesday that costs less but comes with a catch: commercial breaks inserted into their favourite shows.
-
Musk's first real test with Twitter as elections loom in U.S., Brazil
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.
-
Urgent recommendation calls for inspection of Canadian-made De Havilland Otter planes
Aviation regulators in Canada and the United States are being urged to order the immediate inspection of a type of Canadian-built float plane involved in a deadly crash in Washington state.
Vancouver man's pumpkin portraits pay tribute to the Queen
In a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, a Vancouver man has carved three pumpkin portraits of the late monarch, and is making the designs available for free online.
-
How a TikTok archivist is celebrating the memories of strangers, one recipe at a time
Digital librarian Rosie Grant is finding inspiration through very unusual hobby: baking recipes from gravestones in cemeteries across America.
-
Brooklyn Nets owner condemns star Kyrie Irving for tweet about documentary deemed antisemitic
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Saturday tweeted that he 'meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs' after the owner of his NBA team condemned him for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed antisemitic.
-
Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final
Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday.
-
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
General Motors is pausing its advertising on Twitter now that the social media platform is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company said in a statement Friday.
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.