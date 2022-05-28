Explainer: Where do hydro poles come from?
A week after the devastating storm in southern Ontario and Quebec, communities in the affected regions are still reeling from the damage, with some residents going eights days and counting without power.
Hydro One, which services rural Ontario and is the largest utility company in the province, says 1,900 poles were damaged in the storm. Officials from Hydro Quebec have said that 500 poles in the province need replacing. And in the nation's capital, the storm damaged 300 poles, according to Hydro Ottawa.
Replacement poles will have to be sourced from somewhere, and utility companies typically rely on two different types of poles that support the overhead powerlines that deliver electricity to our communities.
WOOD VS. COMPOSITE POLES
Utility agencies typically have a mix of hydro poles made from wood as well as poles made of composite materials. Hydro One says it sources its wood poles from Stella Jones, an Ontario-based supplier, while Hydro Ottawa sources the vast majority of its poles from cedar and pine trees grown in Western Canada.
"These poles are prized throughout North America for their balanced characteristics in durability, longevity and cost-effectiveness," Josée Larocque, manager of media and public affairs at Hydro Ottawa, told CTVNews.ca in an email Friday.
Utility companies have relied on poles made of wood for nearly two centuries, as it's a material with low conductivity and a low tendency to expand due to heat. Wood poles are also a green choice, as they can easily be recycled.
But in ditches, rugged terrain and wet and swampy areas that pose a structural challenge for wood poles, utility companies opt for composite poles, made from fibreglass and coated with resin and UV protection. Hydro Ottawa says its composite poles are manufactured in Ontario and can last up to 80 years, twice as long as wood poles.
"They also have a high strength-to-weight ratio, meaning they can be used in areas that may not be able to support a wooden pole … and they are resistant to both rot and woodpecker damage," Larocque said.
Hydro One says it typically keeps a supply of poles and other infrastructure items to prepare for adverse weather events, but the severity of last weekend's storm meant that the agency had to source additional supplies quickly.
"We work with many great partners who have stepped up to provide us with the products we need to get customers in affected areas restored. Our suppliers played a big part in our ability to restore power to the large majority of customers so quickly and we want to thank them for all they have done and continue to do," Hydro One spokesperson Richard Francella said in an email statement to CTVNews.ca on Friday.
THE NEED FOR RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE
With scientists warning that storms like the one seen last weekend are only going to become stronger, longer and more frequent thanks to the effects of climate change, questions have been raised over whether existing electric grid infrastructure is prepared.
"The grid that we've designed for today, we used the last 100 years' worth of data," electrical infrastructure expert Andrew Phillips told CTVNews.ca in a video interview Thursday. "Unfortunately, because of climate change, the past is not a good predictor of the future."
But there are alternatives to the currently used wood and composite poles that could be more resilient to storms. Phillips, who is the vice-president of transmission and distribution infrastructure at the Charlotte, N.C.-based Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), points out that in Florida, which sees tropical storms or hurricanes on an annual basis, utility poles are typically made of concrete or steel.
These poles can withstand significantly higher wind speeds compared to wood poles, but Phillips says that they're much heavier, more expensive and more difficult to install and repair.
Utility companies in many European and Asian countries have chosen to bury their powerlines underground, but this option also comes with downsides relating to cost and repair.
"It's expensive to do, but of course … it also has the negative that if a failure does happen, it can take a long, long time to recover," Phillips said.
But Phillips says we shouldn't write off wood poles completely, given that wood is a renewable resource with a much smaller carbon footprint compared to concrete, steel or composite options.
"Concrete poles, steel poles and even composite poles all have a carbon footprint … while wood poles are kind of carbon neutral, because they grew in the ground as trees. So, there's a push a little bit in Europe to go back to the wood poles because of the carbon neutrality," he said.
Phillips says design changes can possibly extend longevity for wood poles. Researchers at the EPRI, for example, have developed a type of wood hydro pole that could better withstand extreme weather events. In the event of a storm, only the crossarm would break, or the wires would slip off, rather than having the pole itself break.
"When a wood pole is broken, it's going to take you 36 hours (to repair). But if you found a broken crossarm across the top, or a conductor that's just slipped in its footing, that can take three or four hours. And so that can really speed up recovery," Phillips said.
Phillips says it's imperative that policy makers start thinking now about how to build climate resilient electrical grid, whether it's designing stronger infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events or creating infrastructure that can be repaired more quickly.
"We really need to think about what the future is going to look like. Obviously, nobody has a crystal ball, but the climate models are getting better and better," he said. "We should be not waiting until then to design infrastructure that can withstand those events. We should be thinking now."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers has become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to "the bulk" of homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
Explainer: Where do hydro poles come from?
The devastating storm in southern Ontario and Quebec last weekend damaged thousands of hydro poles across the two provinces. CTVNews.ca gives a rundown of where utility companies get their hydro poles from, as well as the climate challenges in the grid infrastructure.
Canada
-
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says the goal is to restore power to "the bulk" of homes and businesses by the end of the weekend as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
-
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
-
Quebec mosque shooter ruling could affect parole eligibility in other high-profile cases
The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling allowing the Quebec City mosque shooter to be eligible for parole after 25 years is raising concern for more than a dozen similar cases.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
-
B.C. speedboat driver arrested with 650kg of meth 'feared for his family's safety,' he told U.S. investigators
New details are emerging after a 51-year-old Alberta man was arrested aboard a speedboat that U.S. authorities say was carrying 650 kilograms of methamphetamine between Washington state and British Columbia.
World
-
A timeline of how the Texas school massacre -- and the police response -- unfolded
As a broken community tries to make sense of a massacre that took the lives of 19 young children and two teachers, authorities have offered shifting timelines of what happened inside the Uvalde, Texas, school.
-
Children among 31 killed at church fair stampede in Nigeria
A stampede Saturday at a church charity event in southern Nigeria left 31 people dead and seven injured, police told The Associated Press, a shocking development at a program that aimed to offer hope to the needy. One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and many children.
-
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers has become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
-
Russia test-fires its latest hypersonic Zircon missile
The Russian navy on Saturday conducted another test of a prospective hypersonic missile, a demonstration of the military's long-range strike capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Indiana police disclose cause of death of young boy found in a suitcase. They are still trying to identify him
An unidentified child who was found dead in a suitcase last month in southern Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, officials said Friday.
-
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Politics
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Health
-
'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
-
Migrant women workers continue to face abortion access barriers: advocates
Migrant women in Canada face profound barriers in accessing health care, especially when it comes to pregnancy. They often hide their pregnancies because if employers find out, they may send them home or refuse to hire them next season.
Sci-Tech
-
Robotic buoys developed to keep Atlantic right whales safe
A Cape Cod science centre and one of the world's largest shipping businesses are collaborating on a project to use robotic buoys to protect a vanishing whale from lethal collisions with ships.
-
Small Vancouver startup believes it's created the solution to plastic pollution
Researchers working in partnership with UBC believe an eco-friendly material could help solve the world’s plastic pollution problem.
-
Broken comet could trigger visible meteor shower Monday
Fragments of a comet broken nearly 30 years ago could potentially light up the night sky Monday as experts predict an 'all or nothing' spectacle.
Entertainment
-
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest
Ruben Ostlund's social satire 'Triangle of Sadness' won the Palme d'Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, handing Ostlund one of cinema's most prestigious prizes for the second time.
-
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
-
'Obi-Wan Kenobi': A guide to the new 'Star Wars' series
Jedi master 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is getting his own moment in the suns with a new six-part Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor.
Business
-
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Europe's frantic search for alternatives to Russian energy has dramatically increased the demand -- and price -- for Norway's oil and gas. As the money pours in, Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier is fending off accusations that it's profiting from the war in Ukraine.
-
As U.S. mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
The NRA is on the ropes after a series of costly financial scandals and lawsuits. And an ascendant gun control movement has poured tens of millions of dollars into political campaigns to counter their message.
-
Aurora Cannabis shares fall 40 per cent after share sale amendment
Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s share price fell by about 40 per cent, after the company announced it sold US$150 million worth of shares.
Lifestyle
-
'Mom, you gotta carry on': 58-year-old Winnipegger inspired to graduate high school by late son
Fifty-eight-year-old Vivian Ketchum is set to receive her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Winnipeg next month. It is a moment that is decades in the making.
-
Esquimalt, B.C. community volunteer celebrates 75th birthday by providing hundreds of meals for others
Over the past two years, Greg saved what little money he had to celebrate his birthday by serving about 400 others.
-
Crossword-loving grandma who thought she won $5,000 realized her lotto prize was actually a lot larger
A recent lottery winner excitedly told her daughter she was suddenly $5,000 richer. She was wrong.
Sports
-
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
-
Real Madrid beats Liverpool for 14th European Cup title
Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France on Saturday.
-
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.
Autos
-
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.
-
Going green: IndyCar to use renewable fuel beginning in 2023
IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100 per cent renewable fuel in its race cars.
-
Indy 500 drivers find crypto craze fuels needed sponsorship
At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship may still be a curious concept to the almost 300,000 fans who will pack the track Sunday. But inside the paddock -- and locker rooms around the sports world - new forms of digital money help pay the bills and salaries for teams and athletes.