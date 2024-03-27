Climate and Environment

    • Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 6 provinces

    People use snowblowers and shovels on their walkways and driveways during a Winter Storm Warning in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, March 3, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards) People use snowblowers and shovels on their walkways and driveways during a Winter Storm Warning in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, March 3, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards)
    Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.

    According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, winter storm warnings continue in Northern Ontario, where some areas could experience peak snowfall rates of up to three centimetres per hour, leading to as much as 35 centimetres of additional snow by Wednesday night. A snow squall watch is also in effect for areas near the eastern shore of Lake Superior.

    Freezing rain warnings are meanwhile in effect for large parts of New Brunswick and eastern Quebec, including much of Cote-Nord and the Gaspe Peninsula, where as much as 15 millimetres of ice accretion is expected by Wednesday afternoon before conditions switch to normal rain. Smaller amounts of freezing rain are also expected in Labrador and western Newfoundland.

    "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," Environment Canada cautions. "Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice."

    Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Environment Canada is warning about strong and potentially damaging wind gusts of up to 100 km/h in Nova Scotia's Inverness County and the southern tip of Newfoundland. The southern parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will also experience incredibly soggy conditions from Wednesday through Friday, with as much as 110 millimetres of total possible rainfall in some areas.

    "Rainfall rates may exceed 15 mm per hour at times in the heaviest downpours," Environment Canada states. "Do not drive through flooded streets or parking lots."

    In Western Canada, air quality statements remain in effect for parts of central B.C., including Prince George, over high concentrations of airborne dust following record warm weekend temperatures. The conditions are expected to last until rain arrives.

    "Staying indoors helps to reduce exposure," Environment Canada advised. "Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly."

    The Southern Gulf Islands and Victoria area in B.C. are also under wind warnings, with southeasterly gusts of up to 90km/h possible on Wednesday morning. The conditions will cause Chinook winds to bring warm air to Alberta before snow arrives on Thursday.

    • VIDEO

    • Death of restaurant owner sparks approval of cameras in Owen Sound

