Climate change misinformation 'rocket boosters' on Elon Musk's Twitter

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, who was one of the first members of her generation elected as a national leader and became a global icon of the left, said Thursday she was leaving office after five and a half years.

China accuses 'some Western media' of COVID-19 coverage bias

China on Thursday accused 'some Western media' of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China's abrupt ending of its strict 'zero-COVID' policy, as it issued a vigorous defence of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy.

Clicking on the recommendation yields dozens of posts on Twitter denying the reality of climate change and making misleading claims about efforts to mitigate it. Such misinformation has flourished since it was bought by Elon Musk last year, but the site isn't the only one promoting content that scientists and environmental advocates say undercuts public support for policies intended to respond to a changing climate.

