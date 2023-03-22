Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste

As food inflation continues to impact Canadians, one expert says reducing food waste can lower the cost and help save the planet.

According to the National Zero Waste Council, an organization focused on sustainable practices, about 63 per cent of food thrown out in 2022 could have been eaten.

While some may question the impact, especially in the case of biodegradable items, when food ends up in the landfill, it emits methane — a harmful greenhouse gas.

"I would say methane is a more immediate problem," Karishma Porwal, an eco expert, told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday. "Methane has 80 times the heating power of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years from when it's released into the atmosphere. So that is to say, methane heats the earth very intensely in a short period of time."

To reduce food waste, Porwal says, people should take an "inventory" of their fridge before going to the store and buying more.

"Sometimes I'll find a bunch of ingredients in the back of my fridge and it'll be enough to throw a meal together or enhance what I'm already making," Porwal said.

Porwal encourages people to make an area or basket of their fridge dedicated to items that go bad first to ensure that food is eaten before the expiration date.

"For example, I love raspberries when they're in season, but raspberries are notorious for being perfect one day and then being soggy the next, so this is definitely something that I'll put in my 'eat me first' basket," she said.

