Canadians reassured to see military helping during local emergencies, Blair says
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canadians want to see the military come to their aid during natural disasters, and the Armed Forces will remain a key part of the government's response.
"There is just something, I think, incredibly reassuring to Canadians when the Canadian Armed Forces show up and men and women in uniform are out in their communities and they're sandbagging and helping people evacuate and get to safety," he said in a recent interview.
Blair, who was moved from the Emergency Preparedness portfolio to head up Defence in last month's cabinet shuffle, has been involved in co-ordinating the federal government's response to various disasters. Those included floods caused by an atmospheric river in British Columbia in 2021, wildfires that have raged across the country each summer and the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada last year.
And the number of calls for help is rising.
There used to be between five and 10 formal requests for assistance from the provinces and territories each year. Between March 2020 and October 2022, there were more than 200 requests for federal help, the majority of which were related to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 157 involved the military.
The Canadian Armed Forces has immediate response units that are activated to address disasters, where their main role is often to help local officials with logistics, planning and manpower.
Speaking to a parliamentary committee last October, chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said the military is being called upon too often to respond to such disasters, and those requests are putting a strain on the Armed Forces at a time when it is dealing with a personnel shortage.
"With the increasing frequency and intensity of these natural disasters, we're being called upon more and more to respond not necessarily as a force of last resort, but in some cases the force of first choice," he said on Oct. 6.
Around 16,000 positions are unfilled across the military, a situation that senior commanders have called a crisis.
Blair acknowledged the military has at times been the federal government's first call, rather than a last resort.
"I listened very carefully to the chief of the defence staff and the concerns that he's expressed -- quite legitimate concerns -- about the impact that has on their training and capacity-building," Blair said.
That led to discussions earlier this year about creating a national disaster-assistance organization or another mechanism to provide help when it's needed.
The Canadian Press first reported in July that those discussions include analyzing models such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the United States.
"We've been looking at, how do we build out what we call a humanitarian work force," Blair said.
"We're working with the Canadian Red Cross, for example, the Salvation Army, the Search and Rescue Volunteers Association of Canada and other groups in civil society that we can call upon."
Still, he said the military is the best option to respond to certain situations, such as instances where specialized search equipment is needed.
"It is part of their mandate and and one of their responsibilities," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author's book
A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.
Russian missiles kill 7 in Ukrainian city and Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting rescue workers
The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday, as officials accused the Kremlin's forces of targeting rescue workers.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Dog walker 'ignored' warning not to approach black bear, says B.C. photographer
A wildlife photographer based in Whistler, B.C., is speaking out about bear safety after watching a woman with a dog approach a young black bear – even after being warned to keep away.
Canadians reassured to see military helping during local emergencies, Blair says
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canadians want to see the military come to their aid during natural disasters, and the Armed Forces will remain a key part of the government's response.
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Wegovy shown to reduce risk of heart attack, stroke in major cardiovascular trial
The weight loss drug Wegovy was shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or heart disease-related death by 20% in a major clinical trial in people with cardiovascular disease, the first to show a weight loss drug alone can have such protective effects.
Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier
A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens, with European governing soccer body UEFA announcing it has postponed a Champions League qualifying game scheduled for Tuesday because of the violence.
Germany receives 178 compensation applications from gay servicepeople over discrimination
The German defence ministry said Tuesday that it has received 178 applications for compensation from gay servicepeople who experienced discrimination in the military in the past.
Canada
-
Evolving wildfire conditions challenging for Yukon officials after village evacuation
Yukon fire officials say they're hoping for a shift in the weather to work in their favour as a wildfire inches closer to the Village of Mayo, which was evacuated Sunday afternoon.
-
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
-
Man wanted in decades-old Montreal sex crimes case arrested in U.S.
Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys. Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.
-
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
Carrying huge backpacks and water bottles, tens of thousands of Scouts began arriving at university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels around Seoul and other inland cities on Tuesday afternoon as the South Korean government evacuated the World Scout Jamboree ahead of a tropical storm.
-
Canadian Armed Forces to phase out old housing benefit over three years
Canada's military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.
-
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
World
-
Kenya police say dead bodies were planted to accuse officers of excessive force during protests
A Kenyan police official said Tuesday that dead bodies were planted to accuse police officers of using excessive force during recent anti-government protests.
-
Greece's coast guard heads to overcrowded migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island
Greece's coast guard was mounting a rescue operation Tuesday for dozens of people crammed onto a sailing boat anchored off the coast of an uninhabited island far from the country's mainland, authorities said.
-
Germany receives 178 compensation applications from gay servicepeople over discrimination
The German defence ministry said Tuesday that it has received 178 applications for compensation from gay servicepeople who experienced discrimination in the military in the past.
-
Rail service in southern Pakistan is partially restored after train crash that killed 30 people
Passenger rail service was partially restored Monday in southern Pakistan, a day after a train derailed in the region, killing at least 30 people and injuring scores, officials said. Families were holding funerals for the victims of the crash.
-
Russian missiles kill 7 in Ukrainian city and Kyiv accuses Moscow of targeting rescue workers
The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday, as officials accused the Kremlin's forces of targeting rescue workers.
-
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior U.S. diplomat meet with nation's president
A senior U.S. diplomat said coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet Monday with the West African country's democratically elected president, whom she described as under 'virtual house arrest.'
Politics
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
-
Provinces may have to agree to Ottawa's 2035 clean power target to access funding
The federal government is considering restricting billions of dollars in tax credits and grants for electricity projects to provinces that commit to the 2035 target for an emissions-free electricity grid.
Health
-
Wegovy shown to reduce risk of heart attack, stroke in major cardiovascular trial
The weight loss drug Wegovy was shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or heart disease-related death by 20% in a major clinical trial in people with cardiovascular disease, the first to show a weight loss drug alone can have such protective effects.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
Sci-Tech
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in Scotland
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry and Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author's book
A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.
-
Mourners gather in Ireland to pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor
Fans lined the streets of Sinead O'Connor's former hometown in Ireland on Tuesday to bid farewell to the elfin singer who left a big impression on her devoted followers and the music world.
-
Megan Thee Stallion describes daily suffering after Tory Lanez shooting during rapper's sentencing
Megan Thee Stallion said she has suffered daily since rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the feet three years ago in a written statement read during Lanez's sentencing, which will stretch into Tuesday.
Business
-
Stock market today: Global markets lower ahead of U.S. inflation update
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday after Chinese exports fell ahead of this week's U.S. inflation update, which might influence Federal Reserve plans for possible interest rate hikes.
-
Simon & Schuster purchased by private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion
Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House because of concerns that competition would shrink the book market. An executive for KKR is calling the deal a chance to work with "one of the most effective" book publishers.
-
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Lifestyle
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in Scotland
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
Dog walker 'ignored' warning not to approach black bear, says B.C. photographer
A wildlife photographer based in Whistler, B.C., is speaking out about bear safety after watching a woman with a dog approach a young black bear – even after being warned to keep away.
-
The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot has soared to US$1.55 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
Sports
-
Usme leads Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica and a spot in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals
Colombia's players danced and sang on the field long after the team secured its historic first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals.
-
Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions League qualifier
A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens, with European governing soccer body UEFA announcing it has postponed a Champions League qualifying game scheduled for Tuesday because of the violence.
-
U.S. Women's World Cup loss to Sweden draws combined audience of 2.79 million on Fox, Telemundo
The United States' early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women's World Cup averaged a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2.79 million viewers.
Autos
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.