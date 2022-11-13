'Big message': Northern delegates bring Indigenous, youth perspective to COP27
Carissa Waugh says her family hasn't been able to set up their fish nets like they used to due to declining salmon numbers in Yukon.
"With that we are losing our connection to our culture," said the 29-year-old, who also goes by the Northern Tutchone name Eke Ewe.
"We aren't able to set up that net and teach the younger generation how to go and set up the net, how to take the fish out of the net, how to filet it and feed the community."
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said that this past summer 12,025 Chinook salmon crossed into Canada, where their spawning grounds are located. That's the lowest number on record and well below the goal of 42,500 to 55,000 fish under an agreement between Canada and the United States.
Waugh is Taku River Tlingit First Nation belonging to the crow clan, and of Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ancestry. A fellow with the Yukon First Nations Climate Action Fellowship, she's one of several Indigenous and youth delegates from Yukon and the Northwest Territories who have travelled to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for the United Nations climate conference, also known as COP27, to share how they've seen first-hand their communities affected by climate change.
"My big message is that we need to invest in our Indigenous youth," she said.
Jocelyn Joe-Strack, also known as Daqualama, is a member of the wolf clan of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, a research chair in Indigenous Knowledge at Yukon University and co-lead of the Yukon First Nations Climate Action Fellowship. She said she's on several panels at COP27 to speak about how Yukon First Nations are at the forefront of self-determination.
"Just being able to demonstrate the power and potential of having Indigenous people have their rights and be able to make decisions that are keeping in mind the youth and future generations," she said.
Joe-Strack said she's interested in learning about climate change solutions that are focused on "coming back to humanity."
"I think the solutions that are really just focused on reducing emissions, electric cars, on the measurable, the tangible, that still expects the status quo without any real changes to the root cause which is our imbalanced way of life."
Monique Chapman, who grew up in Yellowknife and is from the Fond du Lac Denesuline First Nation in northern Saskatchewan, said she was shocked and humbled when she learned she was selected to attend COP27 as part of the N.W.T. delegation.
"We're a small part of Canada and the world, but we're experiencing a lot of impacts," she said. "Hopefully putting a face to the people that are trying to help fight this or help find solutions, helps get more buy-in across the table."
Chapman, 26, works as a waste reduction analyst with the territorial government and said she is passionate about youth engagement. She studied marine biology at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and said she hopes to continue her education pursuing science communications.
"It's so important to know how to communicate to the general public about climate change and the public's role and how everyone can get involved."
Reegan Jungkind, who grew up in Hay River, N.W.T., and is studying political science, sociology and sustainability at the University of Alberta, said she cried for "probably three hours" when she learned she would be heading to Egypt. She said she's looking forward to meeting people and bringing back what she's learned to her community.
"I hope I can bring a northern youth voice," she said.
"No one really understands northern perspectives or thinks about it in different contexts."
Jungkind, 20, said when she recently attended a youth ambassador program in New York, representatives from other countries were shocked to learn that the North is affected by climate change as they considered it a southern issue.
The United Nations climate change conference is taking place from Nov. 6 to 18 with a focus on climate change adaptation, building resilience and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The N.W.T. and Yukon delegations are co-hosting a panel on climate adaptation and resiliency in Canada's North. Some Yukon delegates are also part of a panel with P.E.I. and B.C. on efforts across Canada to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
Rebecca Turpin, director of Yukon's Climate Change Secretariat, said the conference is "not business as usual," as world leaders have made statements on how countries are not moving fast enough to address climate change. A new report from UN Climate Change says efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 C by the end of the century
"I feel optimistic because I feel like it's our opportunity to really jump on this and not wait any longer to really invest, especially for the North, in transportation and heating," Turpin said, adding those are the territory's main sources of emissions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023
Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
BREAKING | Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is extending the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
Canada names official FIFA Men’s World Cup squad for Qatar
Head coach John Herdman announced Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup to be held in Qatar.
Dallas air show crash leaves 6 dead after vintage military planes collide
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, officials said.
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
Canada
-
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario gas tax cut to be extended for another year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he is extending the province’s gas tax cut for another year.
-
Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60
Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, died at age 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
At least one victim in shooting near Laval college linked to a gang: police
At least one of the young men injured in Friday's shooting near a Laval junior college is believed to be affiliated with a street gang, police confirmed at a press conference Saturday. Laval police (SPL) Chief Pierre Brochet said the victim could be linked to the Flamehead Boys gang, a group active on Laval territory.
World
-
Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia after Kherson success
Ukraine's president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city.
-
U.S., Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat
U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is 'even more important than it's ever been' when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
-
King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honour veterans
The U.K. fell silent for two minutes on Remembrance Sunday as King Charles III led the nation in honouring servicemen and women who lost their lives in past conflicts.
-
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn't happening, but fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world's biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
-
Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers
Indonesia's president vowed Sunday not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, saying as his country took over the chairmanship of the influential Association of Southeast Asian Nations that it would not become "a proxy to any powers."
-
Democrats clinch control of U.S. Senate with win in Nevada
Democrats will stay in control of the U.S. Senate next year after Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to U.S. President Joe Biden.
Politics
-
Federal-provincial fight over health transfer percentage points is 'futile': Duclos
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the provinces' focus on dollar amounts and health transfer percentages is 'a futile fight,' and Canada's premiers should instead focus on achieving results, such as recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, and getting care to people.
-
Trudeau pledges $1 million for clearing landmines, cluster bombs in Cambodia, Laos
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up his first stop of a tour in Southeast Asia by announcing nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded landmines and cluster bombs from the region.
-
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Health
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
Entertainment
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
-
Muggles welcome at Harry Potter-themed boutique in Drummondville, Que.
A one-of-a-kind business is casting a spell on customers in Quebec. CTV News took a peek inside Sorciere et Magie, a Harry-Potter themed boutique that opened last fall.
-
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
Business
-
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
-
'Every option is on the table' as Canadians face higher variable-rate mortgage payments
Following a series of interest rate hikes, countless Canadians with variable-rate mortgages are seeing their monthly payments increase by hundreds of dollars. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of families now struggling to make ends meet as a result.
-
U.K.'s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Britain's Treasury chief warned Sunday of a coming spending crunch and tax increases for cash-strapped Britons as he bids to fill the 'black hole' in the country's finances.
Lifestyle
-
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
'Here Comes the Bride' will be heard at the White House very soon. Again. Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden, and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
-
-
Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World'
Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to its iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction, saying it wanted a 'more accurate representation of diversity around the world.'
Sports
-
Canada names official FIFA Men’s World Cup squad for Qatar
Head coach John Herdman announced Sunday the 26-man squad that will participate in the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup to be held in Qatar.
-
Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals opener
Third-seeded Casper Ruud eased to a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.