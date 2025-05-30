ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Winds push smoke from Canadian wildfires south into U.S. and compromise air quality

By The Associated Press

Published

A wildfire in the Sherridon, Man., area is shown in a Manitoba government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.