Climate & Environment

Tropical storm adds to Philippines’ weather toll with 25 dead and 278,000 evacuated this week

By The Associated Press

Published

Residents ride a cart along a flooded road as Typhoon Co-may intensified seasonal monsoon rains at Malabon city, Philippines on Friday, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)


















Politics
World
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.