ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Three tropical cyclones are swirling in the South Pacific

By The Associated Press

Published

In this satellite image provided by CSU/CIRA & NOAA taken 1:10 GMT on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, shows three cyclones, from left, Alfred, Seru and Rae east of Australia in the South Pacific. (CSU/CIRA & NOAA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.