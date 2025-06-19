ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Rainfall warnings and severe thunderstorm watches in place for Ontario and Quebec

By Christl Dabu

Published

Areas of Ontario and Quebec have rainfall warnings on June 19, 2025. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.