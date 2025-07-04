ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

‘She is making everybody smile’: Newborn offers comfort, hope for family who lost everything to wildfires

By Allison Bamford

Published

Brooke Kindel looks down at her five-day-old daughter, Callie. (Brooke Kindel)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.