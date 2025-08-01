ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Sand and dust storm sweeps across southern Peru

By AFP

Published

A canyon cuts through the Andes mountains in Peru, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.