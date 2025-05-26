ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Renowned Everest guide says using xenon speeds climb and makes it safer, better for environment

By The Associated Press

Published

Mountain guide Lukas Furtenbach speaks with Associated Press during an interview in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.