ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Rare disease threatens Nova Scotia Christmas trees

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

Some Nova Scotia Christmas tree growers are concerned about a fungus known as root rot.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.