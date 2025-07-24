Climate & Environment

Massive wildfire destroys homes in Cyprus and 2 bodies found in burned-out car

By The Associated Press

Published

Flames burn near a house in Souni village, Cyprus, during a massive wildfire on the southern side of the east Mediterranean island nation's Troodos mountain range, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.