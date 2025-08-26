ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Jamaica brings in Canadian drones to fly over disaster zones

By Reuters

Published

A tree felled by Hurricane Beryl blocks a street in Kingston, Jamaica, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Leo Hudson/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.