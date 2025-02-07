ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

‘It looks like a stream of blood.’ A river near Buenos Aires turns red, sparking fears of toxic leak

By The Associated Press

Published

The banks of the Río de la Plata are dyed red at the mouth of the Sarandi stream, whose waters are stained by unknown contaminants, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.