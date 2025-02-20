ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

In its 10th episode, Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is again spewing lava

By The Associated Press

Published

A geologist deployed to the rim looks over the evening views of lava fountaining from Haleumaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. ( J. Barnett/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.