ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Hurricane Gil continues to churn far out in the eastern Pacific

By The Associated Press

Published

In this satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropial Storm Gil located south-southwest of the southern Baja California Peninsula on Thursday, July 31, 2025. (NOAA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.