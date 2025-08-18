ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Hurricane Erin not expected to make landfall in Canada, but will likely impact coastal areas

By Daniel Otis

Updated

Published

A strengthened Hurricane Erin pelted parts of the Caribbean and is expected to create dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. eastern coast this week.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.