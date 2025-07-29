Climate & Environment

German zoo kills 12 baboons that it didn’t have enough space to house, despite protests

By The Associated Press

Published

Demonstrators stand with protest signs in front of the Nuremberg Zoo in Nuremberg, Germany, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Daniel Loeb/dpa via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.