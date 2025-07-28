Climate & Environment

Firefighters battle blazes in Turkiye, Greece and Albania after days of scorching heat

By Reuters

Published

Blazes burn trees during a wildfire, in the northwestern suburb of Kryoneri, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.