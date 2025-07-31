ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

‘Fire clouds’ over Arizona and Utah wildfires are creating their own erratic climate

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by Lin Chao, 'fire clouds' form near the Bright Angel Trailhead at the South Rim in the Grand Canyon, Ariz., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Lin Chao via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.