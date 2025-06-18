ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano creates ash plume visible 90 miles away

By The Associated Press

Published

People watch as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic materials into the air during an eruption, in Maumere, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.