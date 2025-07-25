ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Early Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach are visible again with changing tides and shifting sands

By The Associated Press

Published

A drone view shows petroglyphs carved into the rock surface at Pokai Bay, July 22, 2025, in Waianae, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)


















