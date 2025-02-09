ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Blizzard warning issued for Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula

By The Canadian Press

Published

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula. A woman makes her way through the snow-covered streets in St. John’s on Friday, January 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.