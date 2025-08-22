ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Beaches in Spanish tourist hotspot shut after rare, venomous sea slugs found

By CNN

Published

Guardamar del Segura is situated on Spain's Costa Blanca, about 40 kilometres south of Alicante. (Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.