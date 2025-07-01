ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Barcelona records the hottest June in over 100 years as a heat wave grips Europe

By The Associated Press

Published

Young swimmers jump into the water from a rock on a breakwater on a hot day in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.