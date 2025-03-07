Climate & Environment

Australian homes lose power and people evacuate as tropical cyclone approaches; 1 man missing

By The Associated Press

Published

Owners work to protect their cafe with sandbags and plastic sheets in the Brisbane suburb of Rosalie, Australia, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jono Searle/AAP Image via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.