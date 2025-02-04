ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

2.2B gallons of water flowed out of California reservoirs because of Trump’s order to open dams

By CNN

Published

Lake Kaweah, a reservoir formed by the Terminus Dam, in Lemon Cove, California, is seen here in 2022. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.