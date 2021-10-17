We've all heard it before.

The weather gets cold, and the jokes come out. "Whatever happened to global warming?"

Sometimes, though, it's not a joke. Sometimes, it's a sign that the person asking the question doesn't fully grasp the science behind the climate change. They may not realize that one data point – Antarctica's coldest winter on record, for example – isn't enough to invalidate a wider trend.

How do you respond to someone like that? CTV News Science and Technology Spcialist Dan Riskin gives it a try in this week's Riskin Report.

