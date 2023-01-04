Yukon begins providing $1,300 a year in dental benefits for those with no coverage

WHITEHORSE -

Yukon has begun offering $1,300 a year in dental benefits to residents who don't have coverage under another plan.

The government says in a news release the program will cover dental treatments necessary to relieve pain and infection, prevent disease, treat cavities and restore chewing and social function.

It will also offer full coverage for preventive care, such as routine dental cleaning.

The dental program was part of the confidence agreement signed in 2021 with the Yukon NDP to keep the minority Liberal government in power.

To be eligible for the program, the applicant's gross income must be $60,000 or less for individuals and $90,000 or less for those with two children, with progressive increases with the size of the family.

The plan comes a month after applications began for a separate federal children's dental program that offers up to $650 for children younger than 12 in families that earn less than $90,000 a year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023