Yukon begins providing $1,300 a year in dental benefits for those with no coverage
Yukon has begun offering $1,300 a year in dental benefits to residents who don't have coverage under another plan.
The government says in a news release the program will cover dental treatments necessary to relieve pain and infection, prevent disease, treat cavities and restore chewing and social function.
It will also offer full coverage for preventive care, such as routine dental cleaning.
The dental program was part of the confidence agreement signed in 2021 with the Yukon NDP to keep the minority Liberal government in power.
To be eligible for the program, the applicant's gross income must be $60,000 or less for individuals and $90,000 or less for those with two children, with progressive increases with the size of the family.
The plan comes a month after applications began for a separate federal children's dental program that offers up to $650 for children younger than 12 in families that earn less than $90,000 a year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
EXPLAINER: Benedict's funeral to be simple, but with pomp
Pope Benedict XVI's funeral Thursday will at least in part respect his wishes for simplicity but also feature some of the pomp reserved for a leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
Toronto
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
Toronto to spend $53M more on transit, will increase fares by 10 cents
Toronto will spend an additional $53 million in its 2023 budget to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe” and plans to increase fares by 10 cents.
-
These are Ontario's rejected licence plates from 2022
Some creative Ontario drivers tried to push the envelope with their personalized licence plates but received bad news when their application was rejected by the province.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership
With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
Barrie
-
OPP constable remembered as 'humble, generous, funny, and competent' at Barrie funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
-
Registering your child for kindergarten? Here's what Simcoe County parents need to know
Simcoe County's public school system is preparing to welcome a new generation of students as it begins registration for the 2023-24 school year.
Kitchener
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Section of Wellington Road 32 closed after crash
Wellington County OPP have shut down a section of Wellington Road 32 between Cambridge and Guelph to investigate a collision.
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
London
-
Charge dropped in crash that killed Huron County priest
The charge against a South Huron woman following a fatal crash in 2021 has been withdrawn. Father Matthew George, 52, from Bluewater died as a result of the Nov. 15, 2021 crash on Bronson Line near Dashwood.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
Windsor
-
APMA takes 'umbrage' with Windsor City Hall characterization of blockade dismantling
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is disappointed with how the city handled a recent news conference to announce federal funding reimbursement for enforcement of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a McGregor man after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Avenue.
-
Top 10 most notable stories of 2022 in Windsor-Essex
The CTV News Windsor team has compiled a list of the Top 10 most notable stories on our website in 2022.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Video shows man chasing after Montreal mosque-goers, trying to enter building
Montreal police are investigating a video in which a man appears to chase after a pair of mosque-goers and try and force his way inside the building. The video, captured by security cameras at the Islamic Centre of Verdun, shows a man shouting at two male mosque attendees from across the street. As the pair enters the building, the suspect runs across the road, cutting in front of a car. The door is shut before he can enter.
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named No. 2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Canada and USA get set to battle in World Junior semi-final
Downtown Halifax is set to come alive as roughly 11,000 fans prepare to cram the Scotiabank Centre Wednesday evening for Canada’s 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semi-final game against the USA.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman in apartment fire
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who died in an apartment building fire.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
Calgary
-
Crews respond to northwest Calgary house fire
Fire crews are at the scene of a home in northwest Calgary after smoke was found coming from the basement.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
-
2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes.
Edmonton
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Aurora Cannabis closes sale of Aurora Polaris facility for $15M in gross proceeds
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Politics
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee on Tuesday called for Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
Health
-
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Sci-Tech
-
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
-
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
-
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90.
Entertainment
-
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet' sued Paramount Pictures for more than US$500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women's experiences and sexual politics in novels including "The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91.
Business
-
Financial and tech stocks help lift Canada's main stock index, energy down as oil falls
Strength in the financial and technology sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite weakness in energy stocks as the price of oil fell. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.66 points at 19,535.43.
-
CIBC to appeal New York court liability ruling in Cerberus lawsuit
CIBC says it will appeal a New York court decision finding the Canadian bank liable for damages in a lawsuit brought by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
Workers will continue to seek higher pay, remote work, into 2023: report
Workplace trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a recently released report by employment sites Indeed and Glassdoor shows.
-
'He's one lucky kid': N.B. boy uses sweet sign to nab hockey souvenirs at World Juniors
Most kids will settle for a puck, a program or maybe a T-shirt as a souvenir at a hockey game, but not Carter Buck. The 12-year-old from Hillsborough, N.B., made a clever sign to get several mementos during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship games in Moncton, N.B.
Sports
-
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
-
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
-
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.