Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
When "Asiya" first heard that the Canadian government had agreed to repatriate women and children from detention camps in northeast Syria, she felt that safety was within grasp for her family -- only to have those hopes dashed a few days later in a call with a federal official.
CTV News is using the pseudonym "Asiya" for the 36-year old woman out of concern for her safety inside the Al-Roj camp. Asiya is married to a man from Ottawa who was working in the Middle East and travelled to Syria as a religious scholar, she said. They have three children under the age of nine. Their oldest son has severe autism and requires brain surgery. The middle child has burns down the back of his body after falling into a kerosene heater. She says the burns are so painful, her son can’t sit and cries when he puts on clothes. Their youngest daughter was born in the camp, months after her father was thrown in prison.
Last Thursday, Asiya said she received a call from a Global Affairs official saying her children are eligible for repatriation but she is excluded from the deal because she is not a Canadian citizen.
On Jan. 19, Global Affairs reached an agreement to bring back 19 women and children who had initially sued in federal court for repatriation. A day later, a federal judge ordered Canada to bring back four men languishing in Syrian prisons. They were alleged to have ISIS links, but have never been charged. The government is still considering whether to abide by the order or appeal it.
Neither Asiya nor her husband were part of those cases.
DEADLINE TO DECIDE
To get her children on the plane to Canada, Asiya said Global Affairs told her she must agree to relinquish custody. Asiya said the government gave her a deadline of one and a half weeks to decide.
“I have no choice. Either I lose them by not seeing them. Or I lose them here as the camp is full of young bodies,” said Asiya in a monitored phone call from the Al-Roj camp administration office.
According to Reprieve, a human rights legal advocacy group, Asiya is one of four mothers and 10 children caught in the same government-imposed dilemma.
“It’s one of the cruellest and inhumane policies we can imagine. It’s enforced family separation,” said Reprieve executive director Maya Foa in a video interview from London, England.
Global Affairs did not respond to CTV News’ request for comment on the case.
FATE OF FATHERS UNKNOWN
Foa said the Canadian fathers of these children are missing in Syria, perhaps killed during the civil war or held incommunicado in prisons. The children have never lived in Canada.
Foa said this is the government choosing to “rip these children from the one caregiver they know” to put them in the care of strangers and placing them at risk of “irreparable harm and trauma,” while leaving behind mothers who may not survive.
Foa has travelled to the camps at least 10 times to interview detainees on behalf of Reprieve and collect information to persuade governments to repatriate their nationals. There are more than 40,000 detainees from 57 countries in the camps. The majority of those living in the de facto open-air prisons are children, most under the age of 10.
According to Reprieve’s research, the majority of the women in the camps may have been trafficked.
“There are circumstances where women with particular vulnerablitieis are coerced or convinced into travel, not because they have ideological affiliation with ISIS, but because they have partners, fathers of their children,” said Foa. “The statistics in the U.K. show that 63 per cent meet the definition of potential victim of trafficking.”
Foa said she last interviewed Asiya in 2022 to prepare medical documents for her children to present to the Canadian government. Foa said the Middle East country where Asiya was born does not have a good human rights record. If Asiya and her children were to be repatriated to that country, Foa said there’s a possibility Asiya would disappear, be tortured or killed.
FOLLOWED HUSBAND TO SYRIA
In her interview with CTV News, Asiya said she was an engineer who worked in both New Jersey and Cairo. It was in Egypt where she met and married her Canadian husband in 2011. She said her husband is a religious scholar who travelled to Syria to research the Islamic State in 2015. Asiya said she followed him there with their children, to take care of him because she was worried about his health.
“He was getting sick. He was weak - he can’t even hold a camera. He has hepatitis and diabetes and genetic migraines. He can’t see at night.”
Asiya said that she has not seen her husband since 2019 after he was jailed by Kurdish forces and she and her children were placed in the camps.
CTV News has seen her husband’s birth certificate which lists his birthplace as Ottawa and shows that his parents once lived in the Vanier neighbourhood. She said her husband was previously held at the Ghwaryan prison, but does not know if he survived an attack on the prison by ISIS militants last January.
MORE LEGAL ACTION
As Asiya’s decision day approaches, more legal action is being pursued. Yoav Niv, a Calgary lawyer who argues cases in federal court, says he will be applying for a temporary resident permit to get the non-Canadian mothers to Canada.
Niv helped repatriate the first Canadian woman from a Syrian detention camp in 2021. He says Global Affairs' decision to separate children from their mothers in these cases is morally wrong and violates United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Canada ratified in 1991.
“In this case there has to be an assessment whether separation of these mothers from their children is in the best interests of the child. It’s our position that it’s not, fundamentally,” said Niv.
Alexandra Bain, with the Canadian organization Families Against Violent Extremism (FAVE), is also in regular contact with Asiya and other Canadian families.
Bain said Global Affairs has told 26 women and children that they will soon be on a plane home.
“My understanding is that they will be on an American military aircraft. It will take off one time, and the (non-Canadian) mothers have been told that if they haven’t made the decision since then they will be left behind,” said Bains.
More than 40 Canadians are currently in Kurdish-operated camps and prisons in Syria. Most of them are children, hoping for a way home -- desperate for an end to their abandonment.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
Tyre Nichols case shows officers still fail to intervene
More disciplinary action may be coming now that the harrowing video of Tyre Nichols' treatment has been released. The Memphis police department is among many U.S. law enforcement agencies with 'duty to intervene' policies. Memphis police relieved two other officers of duty Monday and say the department is still investigating what happened.
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote First Nation community in Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
How did a radioactive capsule go missing in Australia and how dangerous is it?
Australian authorities are mounting an extensive search for a tiny radioactive capsule believed to have fallen out of a road train that travelled 1,400 km in Western Australia. Here's what you need to know:
As B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs, users still face months-long waits for treatment
As the B.C. government decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs, critics note there are still not enough treatment resources for the users seeking them.
Monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo in latest suspicious incident
Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated -- including fences being cut and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture in the past few weeks.
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
Ukraine is pushing its Western allies to provide it with fighter jets, a week after winning pledges of sophisticated modern tanks to help it beat back Russia's invasion force after almost a year of fighting.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
-
Toronto man sentenced to 8 and a half years after pleading guilty in 2 violent sexual assault cold cases
A 33-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in custody after pleading guilty in connection with two violent sexual assaults in Mississauga and Richmond Hill almost a decade ago.
-
No interest in 'watering down' LTC standards: Ontario minister
Ontario's long-term care minister says he will take a look at new national standards for the sector, but he has no interest in "watering down" what the province is already doing to improve care.
Ottawa
-
Man stabbed to death in south Ottawa apartment
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment in the city's south end overnight.
-
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
-
Two serious crashes on Ottawa roads Tuesday morning
Emergency crews had to extricate people from vehicles in two separate crashes in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
Police seeking for witnesses to fatal crash in Bradford
The South Simcoe Police are looking for witnesses and information following a fatal crash Friday that took the life of a 40-year-old Bradford man.
-
Travel advisory for parts of Central Ontario
Winter weather advisories were issued for Central Ontario this morning.
-
Barrie police officer pleads guilty to assault charge
Jason Stamp, a former Barrie police officer, has pleaded guilty to assault of skateboarder.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener crash causes heavy damage, road closure
A crash between a box truck and a convertible has caused heavy damage to one vehicle and a road closure in Kitchener.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed Galt Country Club GM
A driver has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a long-standing member of Cambridge's golf community.
-
Mike Schreiner responds to Liberal plea for a greener leader
Ontario Greens leader and MPP for Guelph, Mike Schreiner, said he is going to take time to "think about the arguments" following an open letter requesting him to run for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership.
London
-
WATCH: Uniformed LPS officer speaks at council meeting
London’s police chief has released a statement after a uniformed officer spoke at a London council meeting on Monday night.
-
London neighbours slam more infill developments
While Londoners have generally united behind The London Plan’s philosophy that the city must slow sprawl through intensification, delivering on that promise is fueling division.On Monday, a pair of higher-density developments became the latest test of council’s commitment to intensification.
-
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Windsor
-
Warning over porch pirate targeting LaSalle homes: police
LaSalle police are asking the public to be on the lookout for porch pirates after reports of two recent thefts.
-
Cause is 'undetermined' after LaSalle fire
LaSalle fire officials say the cause of a house fire is listed as undetermined.
-
EMS treating 'two critical patients' after crash on Queen's Line
Chatham-Kent EMS is assessing and treating “two critical patients” following a crash on Queen’s Line. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Sinclair Road 2 around 7 a.m.
Montreal
-
Quebec's efforts to hire nurses from abroad falling short
After failing to recruit hundreds of orderlies internationally, Francois Legault's government is now dangling the same solution to the nursing shortage. If the past is any indication of the future, the chances are slim that Quebec will see thousands of professional nurses coming to the rescue of the health-care system.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province.
-
Family of man killed while unlawfully detained in Montreal jail wants surveillance video released
The family of a Montreal man who died after he was seriously injured by jail guards while he was illegally detained is calling for surveillance video of the incident to be released publicly. 'It is our understanding that the footage has been reviewed – and is extremely disturbing. But that is more reason to release the video footage immediately,' said the CCLA's Akwasi Owusu-Bempah.
Atlantic
-
911 issues fixed in the Maritimes following Tuesday morning outage
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
-
Halifax RCMP responding to single vehicle collision on Highway 103
Officers with the Halifax District RCMP are currently responding to a single vehicle collision on Highway 103.
-
Moncton fire battles fourth structure fire in a week
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning, marking the fourth structure fire the city has seen over the past week.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't turn anyone away': How organizations are helping Winnipeg's most vulnerable during cold snap
An extreme cold warning is in effect for Winnipeg, and as temperatures dip to dangerous levels, some shelters are at – or even over – capacity.
-
Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province
Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago.
-
Extreme cold to continue for rest of the week in Manitoba
For anyone looking for a break from the frigid Manitoba cold, you may have to wait another few days.
Calgary
-
Alleged driver in deadly crash that killed 2 teens set to appear in court
A teenage girl who is accused of being behind the wheel in a crash west of Calgary that killed her younger sister and a friend is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
-
Search underway for Calgary senior last seen in Marlborough Park
The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for a 76-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon.
-
Highway 560 reopened between Calgary and Langdon, 'multiple vehicles in ditch'
A section of highway between Calgary and Langdon was closed to traffic during Tuesday morning's commute after multiple vehicles left the road.
Edmonton
-
Calgary, Toronto men arrested in series of Land Rover thefts in Edmonton; 1 still wanted by police
Men from Calgary and the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in a rash of thefts of newer Land Rovers in Edmonton and police are looking for a third person.
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
-
Nature Conservancy of Canada purchases land for protection in southern Alberta
A property that includes fescue grasslands, forests and wetlands near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta has been purchased by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Vancouver
-
Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive year
British Columbia lost 2,272 lives to illicit drugs in 2022, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
'Door indication signal' forces Air Canada flight to land shortly after YVR takeoff
An Air Canada flight out of Vancouver International Airport was forced to land shortly after takeoff Monday afternoon when the pilots discovered a "door indication signal," according to the airline.
-
As B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs, users still face months-long waits for treatment
As the B.C. government decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs, critics note there are still not enough treatment resources for the users seeking them.
Politics
-
Time is of the essence to bring in and enforce new long-term care standards: authors
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is talking to provinces and territories about new standards for the quality, design and operations of long-term care homes in Canada.
-
Hybrid Parliament should be here to stay, say MPs in new report
The hybrid sitting structure and electronic voting system should become permanent features of the House of Commons, according to a new report from MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.
-
Ukrainian groups withdraw court challenge of nixed turbine export to Russian pipeline
A Ukrainian-Canadians group has withdrawn a court challenge of Ottawa's decision to export gas turbines for a Russian pipeline after the federal government nixed the plan in December.
Health
-
Time is of the essence to bring in and enforce new long-term care standards: authors
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is talking to provinces and territories about new standards for the quality, design and operations of long-term care homes in Canada.
-
Tightness in back and joints? Here are some mobility stretches
Personal fitness instructor Andrea Tam says, as people age they experience tight joints and muscles, but performing mobility exercises for 10 minutes each day can help increase flexibility and prevent injury.
-
As B.C. decriminalizes hard drugs, users still face months-long waits for treatment
As the B.C. government decriminalizes small amounts of hard drugs, critics note there are still not enough treatment resources for the users seeking them.
Sci-Tech
-
China accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'
China's government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing 'technology hegemony' following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers.
-
China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March: source
Chinese internet search major Baidu Inc is planning to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
-
TikTok CEO to testify before U.S. Congress over security concerns
TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew will appear before the U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee in March, as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.
Entertainment
-
Priscilla Presley is contesting validity of Lisa Marie Presley's will
Priscilla Presley is challenging the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will.
-
Deadline nears for Alec Baldwin in deadly movie set shooting
Prosecutors planned to file felony charges of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western movie in 2021.
-
Why everyone's debating Riseborough's best actress Oscar nod
Nothing -- not Tom Cruise's snub nor Austin Butler's lingering Elvis Presley inflections -- has caused quite as much a stir around this year's Oscars as the best-actress nomination for British actress Andrea Riseborough.
Business
-
China accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'
China's government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing 'technology hegemony' following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers.
-
Imperial Oil reports $1.73-billion Q4 profit, up from $813 million a year earlier
Imperial Oil Ltd. says its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year earlier, helped by a strong operating performance across all of its business.
-
Tech and base metal sectors help S&P/TSX composite gain more than 100 points
Strength in the technology and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
Lifestyle
-
Tightness in back and joints? Here are some mobility stretches
Personal fitness instructor Andrea Tam says, as people age they experience tight joints and muscles, but performing mobility exercises for 10 minutes each day can help increase flexibility and prevent injury.
-
'Father of Peeps' marshmallow candies Bob Born dies at 98
Ira 'Bob' Born, a candy company executive known as the 'Father of Peeps' for mechanizing the process to make marshmallow chicks, has died. He was 98. Just Born Quality Confections, the 100-year-old family-owned company Born led for much of his life, said Monday that he had died peacefully on Sunday.
-
Marie Kondo is focusing on what's important--and that means letting the tidying slide
Queen of clean Marie Kondo admits that tidying up is no longer top of her to-do list. Posting on her website shortly after the birth of her third child in 2021, the Japanese organization expert reflected on motherhood, saying she had 'eased up on herself' when it comes to tidying.
Sports
-
Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk's N-word video
An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media.
-
Gymnastics Canada CEO faces questions from MPs on handling of two disgraced coaches
Gymnastics Canada chief executive officer Ian Moss was on the hot seat at the status of women hearings on safety of women in sport on Monday. Moss was repeatedly questioned by MPs about Gymnastics Canada's handling of coaches Ian Bard and Scott McFarlane amid accusations he knew of complaints from athletes.
-
'Just incredible': Winnipegger and former teammate remembers Bobby Hull
Without Bobby Hull, the Winnipeg Jets wouldn’t be in the NHL right now. That’s how one of his former teammates feels about the late Jets forward.
Autos
-
U.S. Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and 'Full Self-Driving' features, according to a regulatory filing.
-
Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?
Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.
-
Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Canada not affected by U.S. theft issue, automakers say
Kia and Hyundai vehicles sold in Canada do not have the same anti-theft issue as those in the United States because of Canadian regulations, the automakers say.