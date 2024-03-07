Canada

    • Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million

    Lotto 649 tickets can be seen above. THE CANADIAN PRESS Lotto 649 tickets can be seen above. THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night.

    The winning number for Wednesday, March 6th, 2024, is 18041531-05.

    On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize -- linked to a special Gold Ball Draw Number.

    After that 10-digit number is drawn, officials conduct a separate draw to determine whether a $1 million prize or the Gold Ball Jackpot will be awarded.

    The Gold Ball Jackpot starts at $10 million and continues to increase with each draw until the prize is won.

    It can grow to be as much as $68 million.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

