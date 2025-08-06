ADVERTISEMENT

Wildfires

Multiple out-of-control wildfires are continuing to burn throughout Newfoundland

By The Canadian Press

Published

Multiple out of control wildfires are burning in Newfoundland, according to the province. (NTV)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.