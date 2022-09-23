Why Fiona's rare left hook make it a menace through Atlantic Canada

One reason why Fiona has been labelled a 'historical storm' for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

