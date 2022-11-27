Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane in Miami

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada

The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.

Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) falls to the turf after he gets tripped up against Belgium during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday, November 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette 

  • Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train of Lights to visit Montreal Sunday night

    After two years of virtual activities due to the pandemic, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train has resumed its food bank tour and will stop in the Montreal area on Sunday night. The train will first visit Montreal's west end around 7 p.m. to offer a free festive concert, and then do the same in Beaconsfield later in the evening.

    For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual journey through Canada and the U.S. to bring live music and raise holiday spirits across the regions. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Pacific/Neil Zeller

  • 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

    Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.

    Actress/singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California in 1983. (Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

  • Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office

    Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.'s animated offering 'Strange World' fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported US$180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday.

  • Banks to give financial update in Q4 results ahead of possible recession next year

    Canadian banks are set to reveal how they're faring in the lead up to a possible recession as they report quarterly earnings this week. As central banks raise interest rates to slow inflation, economic fears have held bank stocks back compared with the overall market, so analysts will be looking to see how well set up the sector is before an expected slowdown next year.

  • Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees

    Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.

