Where to watch the state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney

A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held in Montreal on March 23. CTV News will have live special coverage of his funeral service.

The former Conservative leader died on Feb. 29, at age 84.

Mulroney will lie in state at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Parliament Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday, where members of the public will be invited to visit and pay their respects. On Thursday and Friday, mourners may visit Saint Patrick's Basilica in Montreal, where Mulroney will lie in repose until his funeral the following day.

The service will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. EDT.

The service will be held at Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal and is expected to include eulogies by his daughter and Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former U.S secretary of state James Baker and Jean Charest, former premier of Quebec.

Elected in 1984 as Canada's 18th prime minister, Mulroney is remembered by leaders across Canadian politics as a formidable force of leadership. Serving close to nine years in the country's top job, Mulroney strengthened ties with the United States and Mexico with the advent of the North American Free Trade Agreement and was instrumental in the cascade of international sanctions on South Africa during the era of apartheid.

Since leaving office in 1993, Mulroney remained in the public eye, breaking ground in 2017 on the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at St. Francis Xavier University, his Nova Scotia alma mater. Mulroney is survived by his wife, Mila, and their four children: Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicholas.

In a statement posted to social media following Mulroney's passing, Trudeau wrote that he was "devastated" to hear the news.

"He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home," reads the statement. "I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate."

