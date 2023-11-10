Where to watch CTV National News' early edition with Sandie Rinaldo

Sandie Rinaldo will bring Canadians an early evening edition of CTV National News starting on Monday, highlighting key stories and events from across the country and around the world.

The 30-minute newscast airs weekdays at 5:30 p.m. local time, beginning Monday, Nov. 13, on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV apps. The first run of the early evening edition of CTV National News will be live at 4:30 p.m. ET on CTVNews.ca, CTV News Channel and the CTV News app and then available on-demand after.

"Canadians have put their trust in CTV National News, making it Canada's most-watched national news program, and we look forward to complementing our #1 late-night broadcast with this new early evening edition," said Richard Gray, vice-president of news at Bell Media.

The flagship edition of CTV National News, with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, continues to wrap up the biggest news of the day at 11 p.m. As Canada's most-watched national newscast, the program attracts an average of 46 per cent more nightly viewers that it's closest competitor.

Along with the launch of the new early edition, CTV National News now also provides unique segments covering key stories and events happening across Canada and internationally as part of the early evening CTV News local newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.

"With leading locally-focused newscasts in markets across the country, and now two daily editions of Canada's most comprehensive national newscast, we are continuing to strengthen our commitment to delivering Canadians even more of the stories that matter most," said Gray.

