What is the grocery rebate in federal budget 2023? Key questions, answered

Canada's economy might be recovering from the pandemic, but many Canadians are still struggling with the cost of living, thanks, in part, to the impacts of global inflation.

To help offset rising living expenses, the Government of Canada has built some benefit increases and fee reductions into its 2023 budget. Among these measures is a new grocery rebate in the form of a one-time payment for middle- and low-income Canadians that is designed to offset food inflation.

"Our more vulnerable friends and neighbours are still suffering from higher prices," Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said after tabling the budget on March 28. "That’s why our budget contains targeted, temporary relief from the effects of inflation for those who need it."

Here’s what we know about the rebate.

HOW WILL THE GROCERY REBATE WORK?

According to the budget, the benefit will be rolled out through the GST/HST rebate system, once a bill implementing it passes in the House of Commons. This move essentially re-ups and re-brands the recent GST rebate boost.

While no specific date for the payments has been announced, upcoming GST/HST credit payment dates for 2023 include April 5, July 5 and Oct. 5. Because the rebate is automatically rolled into the GST/HST credit, eligible Canadians shouldn't need to do anything besides file their tax return in order to receive the payment.

WHO GETS THE GROCERY REBATE IN CANADA?

The Grocery Rebate is earmarked for 11 million low- to modest-income Canadians. It will provide eligible couples with two children with up to $467, single Canadians without children with up to $234 and seniors with $225 on average.

The budget doesn't pinpoint any eligibility brackets based on income, but outlines hypothetical scenarios where a couple earning $38,000 per year and an individual earning $32,000 both received the maximum rebate.

Since the rebate will be rolled into the GST/HST credit, the eligibility criteria for that credit might offer some insight into who will be eligible for the maximum Grocery Rebate amounts.

The GST benefit is reduced as income rises. It's phased out entirely once income reaches just over $49,000 for a single person, $50,000 for a couple without children and more than $60,000 for a couple with four children.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO FEED A FAMILY OF 4 IN CANADA?

The average family of four will spend up to $16,288.41 on food this year, according to the latest Canada’s Food Price Report, published by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.

"For a family of four, their food bill will increase by about $1,100 this year," the lab's director, Sylvain Charlebois, told CTV News Calgary on Tuesday.

The cost of staple grocery items based on March 2023 prices listed on Fortinos.ca. (CTV's Your Morning)

The most substantial increases will be in the cost of vegetables, dairy and meat, according to the report. Food inflation has softened somewhat in recent weeks, Charlebois said, but even with that softening and the extra cash in their pockets from the grocery rebate, Canadians aren't out of the woods yet.

"We are expecting things to be a little more manageable for households probably in the summer, (but) not before then," he said. "We are expecting to finish the year with a food inflation rate of about four to five per cent. It's still high, but it's better than 10 per cent."

HOW CAN I SAVE MONEY ON GROCERIES IN CANADA?

As finance commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid pointed out during an interview on CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday, a maximum grocery rebate of $467 for a family of four doesn't even offset half of the additional $1,100 families can expect to spend on groceries in 2023.

"It's a small amount that will help a family of four," she said. "But, is it enough? No, it's not, we've got to get inflation down."

With their spending power significantly weakened, a growing number of consumers are looking for new ways to save on their grocery bills.

According to a March 22 report published by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, in partnership with Angus Reid, some of the methods Canadians are using to save money at the grocery store include reading weekly flyers, using coupons, taking advantage of volume discounting and using food rescue apps such as Too Good To Go and the Second Harvest Food Rescue App.

